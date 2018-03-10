As Bollywood's Blockbuster film Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya completed 1 year today, Film's lead stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt along with film director Shashank Khaitan and producer Karan Johar took to Twitter to reminisce over the memories and thanked the fans for showering immense love on the film at the box office. Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya was one of the highest grossers of 2017.

Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, starring one of Bollywood’s favourite on-screen couple Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, has completed one year today. From emerging as the one of the highest grossers of 2017 to bagging almost all the awards at award nights, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya turned out to be a very special film for both the co-stars as well as the makers. Varun Dhawan took to Twitter to reminisce over the memories of the film and tweeted, “1 YEAR OF BKD. Such a special movie for me got to work with such talented people and had so much fun doing it Thank you @ShashankKhaitan @aliaa08 @karanjohar and everyone else involved . Badri Bhaiya ka aap sabko.

On-screen Vaidehi Alia Bhatt joined in and tweeted, “Can’t believe it’s already been 1 YEAR OF BKD. Thank you for giving the dulhania team soo much love always.. An experience so special with the most special people @ShashankKhaitan @Varun_dvn @karanjohar.” Filmmaker Shashant Khaitan posted a heartfelt tweet for the entire team and tweeted,” @BKDMovie .. Wow.. one year already… @karanjohar thank u for everything… @aliaa08 my aaloo the best actor in this universe.. @Varun_dvn my friend, my hero and the hardest working actor I know..and @Sahilwalavaid Badri is incomplete without his Somdev..sincere gratitude.”

Karan Johar responded to Shashank Khaitan’s tweet and added, “Can’t believe it’s been a year already! May the force be with the Dulhania team always! Big love to all of you!! “ Last year, Varun Dhawan had expressed his excitement on the massive success of Badrinath ki Dulhaniya in an interview and said, “People seem to have liked it. It feels good when a character becomes iconic. I have been getting letters from all over the country, be it UP or Rajasthan. The idea of doing a character like Badri is to make him memorable; it’s one of my most special characters. Growing up, I would hear about the dowry menace and women not being treated as equals so it was exciting to get a script where I could make some kind of a statement about such issues.” Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya marked the second instalment of the series that started with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya.

