Mumbai Police has claimed that popular rapper Badshah confessed that he bought around 7.2 crore fake views on YouTube for his song Pagal Hai for Rs 72 lakh to set a world record for most views in 24 hours. Badshah’s team issued a statement in which he categorically denied any wrongdoing, saying that he had made it clear to the Mumbai Police that he was never involved in such practices.

Two days back, rapper Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia a.ka was summoned by the Mumbai Crime Branch for questioning regarding the racket that sells fake followers and views to social media influencers. The police have been investigating the case for the last few months and have investigated at least 20 people. The investigation began when singer Bhumi Trivedi found her fake profile on social media and complained to the police.

Nandkumar Thakur, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, said that Badshah confessed that he wanted to set a world record for the most number of viewers in 24 hours on YouTube. That is why he paid Rs 72 lakh to this company.

Another official said that apart from Pagal Hai, they are also scrutinizing Badshah’s other songs posted on social media.

The rapper claimed that within the first day of its release last year, the music video for Pagal Hai got 75 million views of YouTube, beating previous records set by Taylor Swift and the Korean boy band BTS. However, Alphabet, which owns YouTube and Google, denied the statement.

