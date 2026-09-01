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Home > Entertainment News > Badshah And Isha Rikhi Announce Separation Five Months After Marriage, Say ‘Mutually Decided To Part Ways’

Badshah And Isha Rikhi Announce Separation Five Months After Marriage, Say ‘Mutually Decided To Part Ways’

Rapper Badshah and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi have confirmed that they have decided to go their separate ways, five months after their marriage.

Badshah And Isha Rikhi (Photo:X)
Badshah And Isha Rikhi (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 09:43 IST

Rapper Badshah and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi have announced their separation, just five months after getting married. The couple confirmed the news through matching statements shared on their respective Instagram Stories on Monday, August 31, bringing weeks of speculation about their relationship to an end. 

What did Badshah and Isha Rikhi say about their separation?

In his statement, Badshah said that he and Isha had “mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths.” He added that the decision was made with mutual respect and requested people to respect their privacy during the period.

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The rapper further stated that the message would be their only statement on the matter and urged people to avoid further speculation or assumptions about their relationship.  Isha Rikhi shared a similar statement on her Instagram Story, confirming that the two had mutually decided to move on separately.

Badshah And Isha Rikhi Announce Separation Five Months After Marriage, Say ‘Mutually Decided To Part Ways’

When did Badshah and Isha Rikhi get married?

Badshah and Isha Rikhi’s marriage had initially been kept away from the public eye. Wedding pictures surfaced in March 2026 after Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared photographs from the ceremony on social media. At the time, reports suggested that the couple had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

Isha later publicly confirmed the marriage in June. During an Instagram interaction with fans, she acknowledged that she was married to Badshah and also shared a picture with him.

Badshah and Isha Rikhi were reportedly dating for years

Before their marriage, Badshah and Isha had reportedly been in a relationship for around four years. Their relationship had attracted attention over the years, although both largely maintained a low profile about their personal lives.  The couple’s separation announcement comes weeks after social media speculation about trouble in their marriage. In July, Isha had shared a montage featuring moments with Badshah, accompanied by a cryptic caption that prompted questions from fans about their relationship. However, neither had officially addressed the rumours until Monday’s statement.

While several reports have described the development as a divorce, Badshah and Isha’s own statement specifically says they have “parted ways.” Neither has publicly shared details about the reason for their separation.

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Badshah And Isha Rikhi Announce Separation Five Months After Marriage, Say ‘Mutually Decided To Part Ways’
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Badshah And Isha Rikhi Announce Separation Five Months After Marriage, Say ‘Mutually Decided To Part Ways’

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Badshah And Isha Rikhi Announce Separation Five Months After Marriage, Say ‘Mutually Decided To Part Ways’

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Badshah And Isha Rikhi Announce Separation Five Months After Marriage, Say ‘Mutually Decided To Part Ways’
Badshah And Isha Rikhi Announce Separation Five Months After Marriage, Say ‘Mutually Decided To Part Ways’
Badshah And Isha Rikhi Announce Separation Five Months After Marriage, Say ‘Mutually Decided To Part Ways’
Badshah And Isha Rikhi Announce Separation Five Months After Marriage, Say ‘Mutually Decided To Part Ways’

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