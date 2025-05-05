‘Badshah For A Reason’: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King-Like’ Debut On Met Gala 2025 Has The Internet In A Chokehold

Shah Rukh Khan has finally done it. The King of Bollywood just made his first-ever appearance at the Met Gala—and it was nothing short of epic.

Shah Rukh Khan has finally done it. The King of Bollywood just made his first-ever appearance at the Met Gala—and it was nothing short of epic. Walking up the famous steps of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, SRK made history as the first Indian film actor to ever walk the Met Gala red carpet. Fans had been waiting for this moment for years, and it’s safe to say he didn’t disappoint.

A Theme Made for a King

This year’s Met Gala theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, and the dress code was “Tailored for You.” That gave celebrities plenty of room to play around with classic tailoring—but of course, Shah Rukh brought his own flair to the table. He stayed true to the theme but added that signature touch only he can pull off—elegant, bold, and unmistakably royal.

Dressed by Sabyasachi, Styled Like a King

For his Met debut, SRK wore a custom-made all-black suit designed by top Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The outfit was sharp, sleek, and screamed power. But what really made jaws drop was his jewellery game. Around his neck were layers of gold chains, and front and center was a huge, standout ‘K’ pendant—paying tribute to his iconic title, “King Khan.”

Shah Rukh Khan at the 2025 met gala. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/FVWWtFmYVF Advertisement · Scroll to continue — CountessViktoria (@CountessViktora) May 5, 2025

He kept the accessories classy but bold: a couple of chunky rings, a luxury watch, black sunglasses, and polished black shoes. The whole look came together perfectly—regal without being over the top, and confident without trying too hard.

The charm. The grace. The aura. Shah Rukh Khan is serving legend vibes at Met Gala 2025! 🖤🔥 SRK AT MET GALA#ShahRukhKhan #MetGala2025 pic.twitter.com/lOj4r4PUjU — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) May 5, 2025

Social Media Can’t Get Enough

The moment SRK hit the red carpet, fans on social media exploded with excitement. His photos and videos have taken over timelines everywhere.

I’M NOT OKAY!!! Shah Rukh Khan just ARRIVED and he ATEEEEE!!! The style, the presence, the ROYALTY — no one’s doing it like him!! This is what we call a REAL STAR!! 👑 #SRK #MetGala2025 pic.twitter.com/9xNBQcgERc — DANA (@dnosrk5) May 5, 2025

From Instagram reels to Twitter threads, the internet is loving this moment. For many, it’s not just about the fashion—it’s about seeing an Indian icon shine on one of the biggest global stages in the world.

Shah Rukh Khan at met gala 2025 ☆ pic.twitter.com/TLa7qRVI1U — favs pop culture ⋆ ˚｡⋆ (@favspopculture) May 5, 2025

More Than Just a Fashion Moment

Yes, SRK’s look was a showstopper, but this was bigger than just clothes. His appearance at the Met Gala is being seen as a huge moment for Bollywood, and for Indian representation in global pop culture. It’s the kind of moment that reminds everyone just how far-reaching SRK’s influence really is—and how timeless his appeal continues to be.

Online, fans summed it up perfectly: “The King has arrived—and the world took notice.” It’s not every day that you see someone dominate both the film world and the fashion world in one powerful moment. But then again, it’s not every day that Shah Rukh Khan walks the Met Gala red carpet.