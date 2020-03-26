Badshah released a new song Gendaphool featuring Jacqueline Fernandez which is a perfect watch for everyone looking for a upbeat song to get through these tough times.

India’s favorite commercial rapper Badshah just dropped another song Gendaphool featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, and its everything you would expect the song has an infectious beat, catchy lyrics and a video with traditional Bengali aesthetics that are nothing less than a treat for the eyes perfectly complemented by the beautiful Jacqueline Fernandez and her graceful dance moves in the forefront of the video of the song.

Gendaphool is dedicated by the rapper to all those out serving the nation in some capacity or the other like doctors, chemists, nurses, police personnel, airport staff, transport sectors, media people and shop-owners who are still working amid the Coronavirus outbreak risking their health and well being only to make sure that rest of the nation can practice quarantine in their homes, and eventually fight off this pandamic.

The song also features Payal Dev who lends her melodious voice to the Bengali lyrics of the song while the song majorly features rap from Badshah, which is also penned by the rapper himself, the combination of Badshah’s rap with Bengali hook has given the song a unique feels that different from another Badhsah song.

One of the most impressive parts of the song is its music which makes the song all the more catchy and easy on the ears, and the credit for that goes to Aditya Dev as musical instruments for the songs music are arranged and mixed by him.

Gendaphool has already crossed over 5 lakh views and it hasn’t been even a hour since it was released which speaks volumes of the popularity that Badshah enjoys.

This is the second collaboration of Badshah and Jacqueline who previously gave the raging hit Bad Boy featured in th film Saaho.

