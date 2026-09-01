Badshah’s Love Life Decoded: How Many Times Has The Singer Been Married, What Went Wrong — And Is There A New Woman In The Picture?

Rapper Badshah’s personal life has once again become a talking point after he and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi confirmed that they have decided to part ways. The couple announced their separation through identical statements on Instagram Stories on August 31, saying the decision was mutual and made with “mutual respect”. They also asked for privacy and did not reveal what led to the end of their marriage.

The development has also brought renewed attention to Badshah’s relationship history. So, how many times has the rapper been married, what happened to his first marriage, and is there actually someone new in his life?

How many times has Badshah been married?

Badshah has been married twice. His first marriage was to Jasmine Masih in 2012. The couple welcomed their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, in January 2017. Their relationship eventually ended in 2020.

Six years after separating from Jasmine, Badshah married actress Isha Rikhi in March 2026 in a private ceremony. Their relationship had reportedly lasted around four years before they tied the knot. The marriage, however, lasted only around five months.

What went wrong in Badshah’s first marriage?

Badshah has previously spoken about his divorce from Jasmine, offering more insight into what happened. In a 2024 interview, the rapper said the relationship became “very messy” towards the end and pointed to cultural differences and difficulties in adjusting to each other’s backgrounds. He also stressed that both of them had tried to make the marriage work.

Speaking about their decision to separate, Badshah said it was ultimately because the situation was not healthy for their child. He has also spoken about remaining involved in his daughter’s life, although she lives in London.

What led to Badshah and Isha Rikhi’s split?

Unlike his first divorce, Badshah and Isha have not given a reason for their separation. Their statement was brief, with both saying they had mutually decided to move forward on separate paths. The announcement came after weeks of speculation surrounding their relationship.

In July, Isha had shared an emotional Instagram post about fear, silence and feeling overwhelmed by her husband’s influence and resources. The post fuelled speculation about trouble in their marriage, but neither Isha nor Badshah publicly linked the post to their eventual separation. It is therefore important not to present online speculation as the confirmed reason behind their split.

Is there a new woman in Badshah’s life?

This is where speculation surrounding the rapper gets particularly interesting. In June 2026, Badshah shared photographs on Instagram featuring an unidentified woman, accompanied by a caption about the universe introducing new people into one’s life. The post immediately sparked speculation that the woman could be Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, with whom Badshah has previously been linked by fans.

However, there is no confirmed evidence that Badshah and Hania are romantically involved. In 2024, Badshah addressed dating rumours surrounding Hania and described her as a close friend, saying their equation was platonic. So, despite the renewed curiosity following his separation from Isha, Badshah has not publicly confirmed that he is dating anyone new.

For now, the facts are straightforward: Badshah has been married twice, both marriages have ended, and the reason behind his latest separation remains private. As for a new romance, the internet may have its theories, but the rapper himself has not confirmed one.