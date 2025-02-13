BAFTA 2025: Selena Gomez, Jesse Eisenberg Among Star-Studded Presenters List

For audiences in India, the prestigious awards ceremony will be available for streaming on Lionsgate Play.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced the lineup of presenters for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards. As per The Hollywood Reporter, renowned stars including Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, Jesse Eisenberg, Joe Alwyn, Isabella Rossellini, Colman Domingo, and Ralph Fiennes will be taking the stage to present awards to this year’s winners.

The event, scheduled to take place in London on February 16, promises a glamorous evening with an extensive list of presenters. Other notable names set to grace the ceremony include Adam Pearson, Adam Scott, Anna Kendrick, Camila Cabello, Celia Imrie, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Gwendoline Christie, Hannah John-Kamen, James McAvoy, James Norton, Letitia Wright, Leo Woodall, Lupita Nyong’o, Marisa Abela, Marisa Tomei, Mark Hamill, Michelle Monaghan, Naomi Ackie, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Simon Pegg, Shazad Latif, Stephen Merchant, Thomasin McKenzie, Vanessa Kirby, Vanessa Williams, Will Poulter, Will Sharpe, Tom Felton, and Wunmi Mosaku.

For audiences in India, the prestigious awards ceremony will be available for streaming on Lionsgate Play.

This year’s BAFTA nominations are led by Edward Berger’s “Conclave” and Jacques Audiard’s “Emilia Perez.” “Conclave,” a Vatican-set mystery-thriller, has secured 12 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director, and acting nods for Ralph Fiennes and Isabella Rossellini. Meanwhile, “Emilia Perez,” a Spanish-language musical-thriller about a trans Mexican cartel boss, has earned 11 nominations, with Karla Sofia Gascon nominated for Best Leading Actress and both Gomez and Saldana in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Both films dominated the longlists, with “Emilia Perez” initially leading with 15 slots compared to “Conclave’s” 14. Additionally, the much-anticipated film “Wicked” has earned seven nominations.

As excitement builds for the grand evening, fans eagerly await to see which films and talents will take home the coveted BAFTA trophies.

