Monday, February 17, 2025
BAFTA Awards 2025: Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light Loses To Emilia Perez Yet Again

This marks the third major setback for Kapadia and India, as the film also failed to win at the Golden Globe Awards 2025 and the Critics Choice Awards earlier this year.

BAFTA Awards 2025: Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light Loses To Emilia Perez Yet Again

BAFTA AWARDS 2025


Acclaimed director Payal Kapadia’s film, All We Imagine As Light, did not secure an award at the 78th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards. The film, nominated in the Best Film Not in the English Language category, lost to France’s Emilia Perez.

Third Major Loss for ‘All We Imagine As Light’

This marks the third major setback for Kapadia and India, as the film also failed to win at the Golden Globe Awards 2025 and the Critics Choice Awards earlier this year.

Despite missing out on BAFTA, All We Imagine As Light continues to earn international recognition. In 2024, it made history by becoming the first Indian film to win the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film features Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam in lead roles. It narrates a touching story of a troubled nurse and her young roommate as they navigate their desires during a visit to a beach town.

The BAFTA Awards 2025 were streamed in India exclusively on Lionsgate Play.

Filed under

all we imagine as light BAFTA 2025 Emilia Pérez

