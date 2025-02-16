Bafta Awards 2025: What Is The Controversy Linked To Emelia Pérez? Actress Wins Two Awards

The Vatican-set thriller Conclave, directed by Edward Berger and starring Ralph Fiennes, was the most nominated film at the Bafta Awards this year, earning 12 nods. In the end, it secured four major wins, including Best Picture, Outstanding British Film, Adapted Screenplay, and Editing.

While accepting his award for Outstanding British Film, Berger, who had previously won big with All Quiet on the Western Front, reflected on the current state of democracy. “We live in a time of a crisis of democracy. Institutions used to bringing us together are used to pull us apart. Sometimes it’s hard to keep the faith, and that’s why we make movies,” he said. Berger also quoted Leonard Cohen, stating, “There’s a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in.”

Brutalist Wins Big with Best Director and Leading Actor

Brady Corbet’s epic drama The Brutalist, featuring Adrien Brody as a Hungarian modernist architect, won four awards, including Best Director, Leading Actor, Cinematography, and Score.

Adrien Brody, accepting his award, expressed gratitude to the British public. “England has felt quite a lot like home lately,” he said. He also thanked his partner, designer Georgina Chapman, calling her an “angel” and adding, “If it wasn’t for you and for my wonderful parents I wouldn’t be here.”

Brody won over competition from Timothée Chalamet, who starred in A Complete Unknown, a Bob Dylan biopic that surprisingly went home empty-handed. Ralph Fiennes, a seven-time Bafta nominee, also missed out on the top prize.

Unexpected Best Actress Win for Mikey Madison

In an unexpected turn, Mikey Madison won Best Actress for her role in Anora, beating frontrunner Demi Moore (The Substance) and veteran actress Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths). Madison portrays an exotic dancer who falls in love with the son of a Russian oligarch.

During her speech, Madison voiced support for sex workers. “I see you, you deserve respect and human decency. I will always be a friend and an ally and I implore others to do the same.” Anora also won Best Casting.

Emilia Pérez Takes Two Awards Amid Controversy

The musical Emilia Pérez, directed by Jacques Audiard, won two awards from its 11 nominations. However, its lead actress, Karla Sofía Gascón, was at the center of controversy after old social media posts containing offensive remarks resurfaced. Despite her public apologies, many of her colleagues distanced themselves from her.

Audiard, accepting the award for Best Film Not in the English Language, extended an olive branch. He dedicated the win to the “wonderful artists” in the film, adding, “also you, my dear Karla Sofía, who I kiss.” Supporting actress winner Zoe Saldaña also acknowledged Gascón in her speech before thanking her family.

Kieran Culkin’s Emotional Bafta Win

Kieran Culkin’s performance in A Real Pain earned him the Best Supporting Actor award. However, he was absent from the ceremony due to a family emergency. His co-star Jesse Eisenberg accepted the award on his behalf, stating, “This just confirms my theory that we have a similar life but his is about 27% better than mine.”

Eisenberg revealed that Culkin had almost dropped out of the film two weeks before shooting due to family commitments. “Kieran is one of these lovely people who’s brilliantly talented but by some random luck of the cosmos has his priorities in order.” Eisenberg also won Best Original Screenplay and dedicated the award to his wife, whom he jokingly called the reason behind his success.

Wallace & Gromit Wins in Animation

Aardman’s Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl took home two awards, winning Best Animation and the newly introduced Family Film award.

Outstanding Debut Award for Kneecap

Director Rich Peppiatt won Outstanding Debut for his semi-fictionalized rap biopic Kneecap. He used his speech to highlight cultural respect, stating, “This award is dedicated to everyone out there who’s fighting that fight.”

Best Documentary Goes to Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

The documentary category was won by Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, detailing the late actor’s journey before and after his tragic accident. The film beat frontrunner No Other Land at the Baftas.

Warwick Davis’ Emotional Tribute

One of the most touching moments of the evening came from veteran actor Warwick Davis, who received the Bafta Fellowship. He dedicated the honor to his late wife, Sammy, who passed away nearly a year ago. Fighting back tears, Davis thanked the film industry for giving him hope and allowing him to “laugh and love again.”

David Tennant’s Hosting and Political Jabs

Returning host David Tennant brought humor and energy to the event, though some of his remarks about Donald Trump were reportedly edited out of the BBC broadcast. The show opened with a rousing version of I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), performed with various Hollywood stars, setting an uplifting tone for the evening.

The 2025 Bafta Awards showcased an exciting mix of expected victories, surprising upsets, and emotional speeches. With the Oscars just around the corner, many are eager to see if these winners will carry their success forward to Hollywood’s biggest night.