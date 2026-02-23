LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > BAFTA Awards 2026: Did Prince William and Kate Middleton Avoid the Media Amid Ex- Prince Andrew Epstein Flies Scrutiny?

BAFTA Awards 2026: Did Prince William and Kate Middleton Avoid the Media Amid Ex- Prince Andrew Epstein Flies Scrutiny?

Prince William and Kate Middleton did not stop to speak with the media and proceeded directly into the Royal Festival Hall. It remains unclear whether  Prince William, who has served as BAFTA president since 2010, will deliver an address during the ceremony.

Did Prince William and Kate Middleton Avoid the Media Amid Ex- Prince Andrew Epstein Flies Scrutiny? Photo: ANI
Did Prince William and Kate Middleton Avoid the Media Amid Ex- Prince Andrew Epstein Flies Scrutiny? Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 23, 2026 03:18:39 IST

BAFTA Awards 2026: Did Prince William and Kate Middleton Avoid the Media Amid Ex- Prince Andrew Epstein Flies Scrutiny?

BAFTA Awards 2026: The red carpet was rolled out for the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards onSunday evening, attracting a dazzling line-up of stars to London. 

Among those in attendance were Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, who made a striking appearance amid ongoing royal controversy. William opted for a burgundy velvet jacket paired with a classic black tie, while Kate stunned in a floor-length pink Gucci gown as the couple walked the red carpet side by side. 

BAFTA Awards 2026: Prince William and Kate Middleton Avoid Media 

Prince William and Kate Middleton did not stop to speak with the media and proceeded directly into the Royal Festival Hall. It remains unclear whether  Prince William, who has served as BAFTA president since 2010, will deliver an address during the ceremony. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton made a rare appearance at the BAFTA Film Awards 2026, following their absence last year. In 2024, William arrived solo, owing to his wife’s recovery from abdominal surgery.

Prince Andrew Connection With Epstein Flies

Nonetheless, their arrival at the star-studded event comes at a time when Prince William’s uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested last week on suspicion of misconduct in public office in connection with investigations linked to the late convicted sex offender and trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, CNN reported.

The arrest comes months after King Charles III stripped Andrew of his title as prince in October, amid renewed scrutiny following the release of additional Epstein-related documents by the US Department of Justice.

The King also initiated proceedings to remove Andrew from his residence at Windsor, where he had lived since 2003. As of now, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been released under investigation in the matter.

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 3:18 AM IST
