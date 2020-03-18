After the entertainment, education, and business industry, BAFTA also postponed its annual award ceremony until later this year.

As Coronavirus has fanned the flames of distress globally, it has now led to the official cancellation of British Academy of Film and Television Art’s (BAFTA) annual television awards and television craft awards.

On Tuesday, BAFTA made an official statement via Twitter announcing their decision of the postponement of the awards ceremony.

The statement quoted that they have to postpone the British Academy Television Craft Awards and Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards following the latest government advice on Covid-19. The ceremonies were originally going to take place on April 26 and May 17 respectively.

The awards ceremonies are, however, postponed until later this year. Along with all this, the statement also mentions that the announcement of the nominations which was expected to be held on the next Thursday that is March 26, will also be taking place close to the ceremony and not now.

Coronavirus has successfully spread almost all across the world. However, India has the lowest number of Coronavirus cases and deaths reportedly if compared to other countries. Till now, 137 cases have been found positive of the Covid-19 and 3 deaths have been taken place due to this disease.

Meanwhile, the government is trying to take all the steps to protect its citizens. All the state governments have urged a complete lockdown till March 31 temporarily. Hundreds of Indians are being evacuated from Coronavirus-hit countries and suspected people are getting tested.

The Entertainment industries, educational institutes, elections, weddings, are purposely on hold due to the scare of the virus.

This is for sure, that this disease needs to be treated with citizens and government going hand in hand.

