Arzoo Govitrikar has filed a domestic violence case on her husband Siddharth Sabharwal. According to reports, Arzoo has accused husband of slapping her at 4 am in the morning, and also threatened to kill her family. Arzoo has filed another complaint against husband for taking Aashman into her custody.

Baghban actress Arzoo Govitrikar, has filed a case of domestic violence against husband businessman Siddharth Sabharwal. According to her police complaint, she has accused the husband of slapping her under the influence of alcohol and reportedly has also submitted CCTV footage of the assault. But Siddharth Sabharwal denied allegations and told a leading daily that his wife, Arzoo Govitrikar, had asked him to slap her under the pretext of rehearsing for a crime show.

As per the report, Baghban actress Arzoo Govitrikar, her husband dragged her to the washroom at 4 am in the night and started hitting her viciously. The attack took place in February after which she moved out of the house. She has also filed another police complaint at the Worli police station against Siddharth Sabharwal for taking Aashman into her custody. She was accompanied by model cum actor sister- Aditi and friend Aashish Chaudhary.

Apart from featuring in Baghban, she has also worked in Mere Baap Pehle Aap and Lets Enjoy. She also did a few television shows such as Naagin and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si.

The couple tied the knot on March 15, 2010, and have a 5-year-old kid.

