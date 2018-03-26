Characters such as Iron Man and Captain America have been my favourites. So dubbing for Avengers: Infinity War was thrilling, said Bahubali star Rana Daggubati who has given his voice to the villainous character of Thanos in 'Avengers: Infinity War'. The Ghazi Attack actor has grown up reading Marvel Comics and Marvel movies with their intricately woven storylines.

Bahubali star Rana Daggubati is all set to join Hollywood movie Avengers: Infinity War universe. The Ghazi Attack actor has given his voice to the Telugu version of the movie for the character of Thanos. The movie which will hit the theatres on April 27 features various superheroes. Putting efforts to offer fans in South India an opportunity to experience the grandeur of the movie in a language that they prefer, Disney India signed Rana Daggubati to lend his voice to the villainous character of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War universe. The movie Avengers: Infinity War is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and produced by Kevin Feige.

“I’ve grown up reading Marvel Comics and Marvel movies with their intricately woven storylines. It is fascinating to see how Marvel has created characters and stories that resonate so well with audiences across the globe, making movies at a scale that one had never before imagined,” Rana said in a statement. He further added, “Characters such as Iron Man and Captain America have been my favourites. So dubbing for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ was thrilling. Voicing for Thanos, a villain so powerful that some of the biggest superheroes have a tough time dealing with, was an exciting experience.”

Executive Director and Head, Studio Entertainment, Disney India, Bikram Duggal was quoted saying, “This year marks a milestone for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it turns 10 and to add to the excitement, we are releasing ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ – the biggest superhero crossover one has ever seen.” “With Rana Daggubati coming on board as the voice of Thanos, we are confident of reaching out to a wider audience base while retaining the magnitude and staying true to the ethos of the Marvel brand,” Duggal further added.”

The movie stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Tom Hiddleston, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch amongst others. The film will be releasing in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

