‘Bahut Torture Hua Hoon’: Who Is Ekam Bawa, The Singer Claiming To Be Rhiti Tiwari’s Stepfather? His Explosive Claims Explained

Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa has suddenly found himself at the centre of the controversy surrounding Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rhiti Tiwari. Ekam has claimed that he was married to Rhiti’s mother, Rani Tiwari, making him Rhiti’s stepfather. He has also alleged that he lived with Rani and Rhiti for several years.

His claims have surfaced after Rhiti spoke about her financial struggles inside the Bigg Boss house. She said her father, actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, gives her around ₹20,000–₹25,000 every month. She also recalled times when she had to survive on inexpensive food and carefully manage her expenses. Ekam has now challenged that account and alleged that Rhiti has access to an expensive lifestyle.

But who exactly is Ekam Bawa? And how does he claim to be Rhiti Tiwari’s stepfather?

Who Is Ekam Bawa?

Ekam Bawa is a Punjabi singer, songwriter and composer associated with the Punjabi music industry. He has released songs including Lalkare, Love You, Bugga Bugga, 4 Din, Vairi 40, Hisab Honge and Adab Jatt. His song 4 Din was released in 2019, while Adab Jatt followed in 2021. Ekam has also worked on music as a composer and lyricist. He has performed across the Punjabi music circuit and later expanded his work towards Hindi-Punjabi music.

The singer has been active in the industry for several years. In a 2021 interview with The Tribune, he spoke about his plans to enter the Hindi music space and his move to Mumbai for work. His music career, however, is now taking a back seat as his alleged connection with the Tiwari family has become the subject of attention.

How Is Ekam Bawa Connected To Rhiti Tiwari?

This is where the controversy gets complicated. Ekam has claimed that he was in a relationship with Rani Tiwari, Manoj Tiwari’s former wife and Rhiti’s mother.

According to his account, he and Rani were in a live-in relationship from 2020 to 2022. He further claimed that they got married on February 18, 2022. Ekam has also said that he, Rani and Rhiti lived together in the same flat and that Rhiti knew about his relationship with her mother. He has shared photographs of himself with Rani and Rhiti while making these claims.

Based on this account, Ekam refers to himself as Rhiti’s stepfather. However, this part of the story needs an important qualification. Rani Tiwari has not publicly confirmed the alleged marriage, and the claims have not been independently verified. Therefore, Ekam should be described as a man claiming to have been Rhiti’s stepfather, rather than stating the relationship as an independently established fact.

Why Is Ekam Bawa Talking About Rhiti Tiwari Now?

The controversy began after Rhiti opened up about her finances on Bigg Boss 20. She said Manoj Tiwari gives her around ₹20,000–₹25,000 as a monthly allowance. Rhiti also spoke about periods when she had to manage her expenses carefully and recalled eating inexpensive food when she was short of money. Ekam subsequently posted a video questioning her claims.

He alleged that Rhiti has expensive handbags, luxury cars and properties in Mumbai. He also claimed that she runs a sports company with a significant turnover. He questioned how those assets could fit with her account of receiving ₹25,000 a month from her father. These allegations have not been independently verified.

What Did Ekam Bawa Say About Rhiti’s Luxury Lifestyle?

In his video, Ekam questioned Rhiti’s statement about her monthly allowance by referring to what he alleged were expensive handbags and luxury vehicles. He specifically mentioned handbags allegedly worth ₹4–5 lakh and claimed that maintaining a Range Rover could itself cost several lakh rupees.

He also questioned the ownership of Mumbai properties and claimed Rhiti has a sports company associated with prominent cricketers. Ekam used these points to challenge the financial picture Rhiti described on Bigg Boss. However, these remain Ekam Bawa’s allegations, rather than independently established facts.

‘Bahut Torture Hua Hoon’: What Did Ekam Say About His Own Experience?

Ekam did not limit his video to Rhiti’s finances. While discussing the controversy, he also spoke about his own alleged experience with the family. “I have no words for these people,” he said, according to reports. He added that he hoped nobody would have to go through what he claimed he had experienced.

Ekam described himself as an emotional person and said he does not usually create controversies. He claimed that he was speaking out because he does not like what he described as lies. He also criticised Rhiti over her recent confrontation with Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer. The singer questioned Rhiti’s language during the argument and said he was upset by the way she allegedly spoke about Qazi’s family.

What Has Rani Tiwari Said About Ekam Bawa?

At present, this is one of the biggest unanswered questions surrounding the controversy. Rani Tiwari has not publicly confirmed Ekam’s claim that they married in 2022. Reports also state that she has not responded to his latest allegations. As a result, the account of their alleged marriage and relationship currently comes primarily from Ekam himself. His claims about the family and Rhiti’s finances also remain unverified.

What Has Rhiti Tiwari Said About Her Family?

Rhiti has previously spoken about her parents’ divorce and her relationship with her father on Bigg Boss 20. She said Manoj Tiwari was largely absent from her life after her parents separated and claimed that she would meet him around once a year while growing up.

Her comments about her childhood and finances have become a major part of her storyline on the reality show. Ekam’s intervention has now added another layer to that family history.

For now, the most important distinction is between what Rhiti has said about her childhood, what Ekam has claimed about his relationship with Rani and Rhiti, and what has actually been independently established.

FAQs

Who is Ekam Bawa?

Ekam Bawa is a Punjabi singer, songwriter and composer known for songs including Lalkare, 4 Din, Love You, Bugga Bugga and Vairi 40.

Why does Ekam Bawa call himself Rhiti Tiwari’s stepfather?

Ekam claims he was in a relationship with Rhiti’s mother, Rani Tiwari, and that they married on February 18, 2022. He has also claimed that he lived with Rani and Rhiti. Rani has not publicly confirmed the alleged marriage.

What did Ekam Bawa say about Rhiti Tiwari’s ₹25,000 allowance?

He questioned Rhiti’s claim that she receives around ₹20,000–₹25,000 a month from Manoj Tiwari. He alleged that she has access to expensive handbags, luxury cars, properties and a sports business. These claims have not been independently verified.

Who is Rhiti Tiwari’s father?

Rhiti Tiwari is the daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari and his former wife Rani Tiwari.

Has Rani Tiwari confirmed her marriage to Ekam Bawa?

No public confirmation from Rani Tiwari has been reported regarding Ekam Bawa’s claim that they married in 2022.

What is Ekam Bawa known for?

Ekam Bawa is known for his work in Punjabi music. His releases include Lalkare, 4 Din, Love You, Bugga Bugga, Vairi 40 and Adab Jatt.

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