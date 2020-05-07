Baiju Bawra: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who did his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Saawariya, is among the most versatile actors of the industry. From his timing, acting skills to talent, Ranbir Kapoor is known for living the character on the screens. Recently, there are reports that Ranbir Kapoor is all set to collaborate again with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the remake of the 1952 film Baiju Bawra.

Moreover, reports also suggest that Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen romancing Deepika Padukone. After Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani, it seems Bhansali wants to make it more refreshing by roping in Deepika and Ranbir. Reports reveal that though, there is no official confirmation about the project, Bhansali wanted to move away from the conventional pairing of Deepveer and wanted to experiment with something new.

Both Deepika and Ranbir have earlier collaborated for films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Tamasha and make sure to bring magic on the screens with their chemistry. Now, it will be interesting to see whether the director takes the same plan forward after the lockdown gets lifted.

From Om Shanti Om, Love Aaj Kal, Karthik Calling Karthik, Chennai Express to Tamasha, Padmaavat, and Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone loves to step out of her comfort zone and delivers something new every time she appears on the screens. The hottie will next be seen in Ranveer Singh’s sports drama 83 in the role of his wife.

