Baisakhi in the time of coronavirus lockdown: On an auspicious day Bollywood actors share a happy to post for their fans. Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Angad Bedi with wife Neha Dhupia, Sidharth Malhotra, Raveena Tandon extend blessings.

Baisakhi in the time of coronavirus lockdown: It’s Baisakhi Monday today, every year billions of people celebrate this festival joyfully. But this time it’s different for them as they are strictly confined to their homes, which is very crucial to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebs– Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, and others wished their fans on social media, to lighten up the mood, Mr. Bachchan shared a throwback photo as a turban man and captioned the photo which reads, congratulations on the occasion of Vaisakhi, you all are in prayers hoping this day brings happiness in your lives.

Hema Malini extended her wishes, along with beautiful rangoli photo: It’s Tamil New Year and Vaisakhi too, let’s pray to get new coronavirus free year and soon normalcy restores.

Check the post here:

Celebrations today ( of course in the safety of ur homes).

It is Tamill New Year & also Baisakhi. Let us pray for a new corona free year where all normalcy is restored & we are able to resume all our frozen activities in a happy frame of mind, without any fear!🙏 pic.twitter.com/6mrmSC30lP — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 13, 2020

Singham actor Ajay Devgn wished his fans in Punjabi which reads, Happy Baishakhi to all, stay home and cherish this day with family. Lots of Love. Other actors like Sidharth Malhotra, Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinha, Angad Bedi, and Neha Dhupia cheered up the mood by extending their wishes and blessings. Raveena shared on Instagram shared a photo with explained noted related to the festival.

Check the post here:

Vaisakhi di vadaiyan sabko! Stay at home & celebrate with your family. Lots of love to all ♥️#HappyBaisakhi — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 13, 2020

Chalo aaj ke liye kaafi entertainment ho gaya, heres wishing everyone a very happy Baisakhi (from home)! #stayhomestaysafe — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

#HappyBaisakhi guys! Hope this day brings more positivity & happiness in your lives. Stay safe and connect with your loved ones virtually. Even during this festive time, it’s crucial to practice social distancing. Big love always♥️ — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) April 13, 2020

In all the posts, actors requested their fans to stay indoors and increase positivity levels. Indeed, Bollywood gave a big support to the country as actors are donating their office premises for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, even donated to PM CARE, Maharasthra CM’s fund, while others feeding needy people in the COVID-19 crisis, indeed they are unstoppable just like front liners.

