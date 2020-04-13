Baisakhi in the time of coronavirus lockdown: It’s Baisakhi Monday today, every year billions of people celebrate this festival joyfully. But this time it’s different for them as they are strictly confined to their homes, which is very crucial to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Bollywood celebs– Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, and others wished their fans on social media, to lighten up the mood, Mr. Bachchan shared a throwback photo as a turban man and captioned the photo which reads, congratulations on the occasion of Vaisakhi, you all are in prayers hoping this day brings happiness in your lives.
Hema Malini extended her wishes, along with beautiful rangoli photo: It’s Tamil New Year and Vaisakhi too, let’s pray to get new coronavirus free year and soon normalcy restores.
Check the post here:
Celebrations today ( of course in the safety of ur homes).
It is Tamill New Year & also Baisakhi. Let us pray for a new corona free year where all normalcy is restored & we are able to resume all our frozen activities in a happy frame of mind, without any fear!🙏 pic.twitter.com/6mrmSC30lP
— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 13, 2020
Singham actor Ajay Devgn wished his fans in Punjabi which reads, Happy Baishakhi to all, stay home and cherish this day with family. Lots of Love. Other actors like Sidharth Malhotra, Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinha, Angad Bedi, and Neha Dhupia cheered up the mood by extending their wishes and blessings. Raveena shared on Instagram shared a photo with explained noted related to the festival.
Check the post here:
Vaisakhi di vadaiyan sabko! Stay at home & celebrate with your family. Lots of love to all ♥️#HappyBaisakhi
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 13, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Baisakhi day of 1699. With the choice of disciples from five different caste-groups, he visualised an integrated class-less society. The five were christened as the First Five Khalsa Sikhs, and the five in turn christened their Guru as the sixth. Gobind Rai was now Gobind Singh ji. All caste names and surnames were dropped, & a common surname was proposed for all Indians across India; a surname that denoted a caste-less, class-less creed of men willing to sacrifice themselves for the nation and against injustice. And the swaroop he chose for the class-less people was an amalgmation of the ancient Indian thought of Rishis (as mentioned by Guru Gobind Singh in the Sarbloh Granth) and the Kshatriya tradition of Warriors, hence the Jooda, the hairs and the Talwar. The concept of Miri-Piri was coded in the dress-system of this new society envisioned by him. A group of people who were strong in Miri (Physical Strength and material possessions) and Piri (Spiritual Strength and humility) So, the five were given the temporal strength of a Rishi and the Physical responsibilities of a Kshatriya.At the same gathering of 1699, Guru Gobind Singh also founded the Khalsa Vani – "Waheguru ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh". He named all his followers with the title 'Singh', meaning lion. He also founded the principles of Khalsa or the Five 'K's. This motley group of people uprooted Afghan and Mughal rule from entire North India from the Yamuna to the Khyber pass, such was the power of this vision.this was the Indian that he envisioned from the five corners of HIS nation. Guru Gobind Singh ji was a visionary par excellence. Awake India, awake to his vision. Leave those caste barriers, acquire knowledge, be strong in body and be a Khalsa in spirit. Your religion doesn't matter. Khalsa is a state of mind, not just a religion.Happy Baisakhi…
Chalo aaj ke liye kaafi entertainment ho gaya, heres wishing everyone a very happy Baisakhi (from home)! #stayhomestaysafe
— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020
#HappyBaisakhi guys! Hope this day brings more positivity & happiness in your lives. Stay safe and connect with your loved ones virtually. Even during this festive time, it’s crucial to practice social distancing. Big love always♥️
— Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) April 13, 2020
In all the posts, actors requested their fans to stay indoors and increase positivity levels. Indeed, Bollywood gave a big support to the country as actors are donating their office premises for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, even donated to PM CARE, Maharasthra CM’s fund, while others feeding needy people in the COVID-19 crisis, indeed they are unstoppable just like front liners.
🙏🙏#HappyBaisakhi #HappyPuthandu #HappyBohagBihu #HappyPanaSankranti #HappyPohelaBoishakh #HappyVishu pic.twitter.com/7hKUCdRW1D
— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 13, 2020
🙏🙏#HappyBaisakhi #HappyPuthandu #HappyBohagBihu #HappyPanaSankranti #HappyPohelaBoishakh #HappyVishu pic.twitter.com/7hKUCdRW1D
— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 13, 2020