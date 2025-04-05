Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Update: Salman Khan Meets V Vijayendra Prasad, Fans Get Hopeful For Long-Waited Comeback

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Update: Salman Khan Meets V Vijayendra Prasad, Fans Get Hopeful For Long-Waited Comeback

Salman Khan fans finally have something to cheer for! After back-to-back disappointments at the box office, the superstar is now seriously considering a sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, one of his most celebrated films.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Update: Salman Khan Meets V Vijayendra Prasad, Fans Get Hopeful For Long-Waited Comeback

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Update: Salman Khan Meets V Vijayendra Prasad, Fans Get Hopeful for Long-Waited Comeback


Salman Khan fans finally have something to cheer for! After back-to-back disappointments at the box office, the superstar is now seriously considering a sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, one of his most celebrated films.

This move comes at a crucial time in his career, as he looks to bounce back with a film that once touched the hearts of millions.

A Needed Comeback After Box Office Struggles

Salman’s latest outing, Sikandar, has failed to make a mark at the box office. In fact, his last clean success was Bharat in 2019.

Since then, the star hasn’t delivered a solid hit. Even fan-favorite franchises like Dabangg 3 and Tiger 3 didn’t perform up to expectations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Now, with the buzz around Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, fans are hoping for a much-needed revival of Salman’s golden run at the box office.

Behind-the-Scenes Moves Spark Buzz

The first signs of a sequel surfaced in 2023 when Pinkvilla reported that Salman Khan and acclaimed writer KV Vijayendra Prasad were in talks about developing Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Salman later confirmed this himself during the RRR launch, stating that discussions were indeed in progress.

Now, those discussions seem to be advancing.

According to a Pinkvilla exclusive, “Salman Khan has met V. Vijayendra Prasad a couple of days back. They have come up with an idea and discussions are on that could be for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Moreover, there is a chance of possible collaboration between V. Vijayendra Prasad and director Kabir Khan, the trio is coming together. However, nothing has been finalized yet.”

Adding more excitement, even director Kabir Khan has met Salman Khan recently—and he confirmed the meeting. The interaction between Kabir and Salman, followed by another meeting with Vijayendra Prasad, hints at serious movement on the sequel.

Reuniting the Dream Team

The original Bajrangi Bhaijaan followed the emotional journey of Pawan and Munni and is still remembered as one of Indian cinema’s most heartwarming films. It even went on to win the National Film Award for ‘Wholesome Entertainment’.

The recent meetings in Mumbai between Kabir Khan, Vijayendra Prasad, and Salman Khan suggest that the core team may be reuniting for a sequel with the same spirit and honesty.

Vijayendra Prasad, known for penning blockbusters like Baahubali, Magadheera, Eega, RRR, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, brings his storytelling mastery back into the mix.

If things align, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 could be the comeback film Salman Khan needs—and the emotional blockbuster his fans have been longing for.

ALSO READ: Despite BCCI Fine: Digvesh Rathi Continues Controversial Celebration In LSG vs MI

 

Filed under

Bajrangi Bhaijaan Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Dabangg 3 kabir khan salman khan Sikandar Tiger 3 V Vijayendra Prasad

newsx

Massive Crackdown In Empuraan Producer’s Premises, ED Seizes 1.5 Crore Cash
SBI Urges India to Expand

SBI Urges India To Expand PLI Scheme In Response To Global Tariff Changes
newsx

Man Suspects Wife’s Affair, Kills Her With A Hammer In Noida
newsx

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Update: Salman Khan Meets V Vijayendra Prasad, Fans Get Hopeful For Long-Waited...
newsx

Indian Stabbed To Death In Canda, High Commission Of India In Ottawa Confirms On X
newsx

Despite BCCI Fine: Digvesh Rathi Continues Controversial Celebration In LSG vs MI
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Massive Crackdown In Empuraan Producer’s Premises, ED Seizes 1.5 Crore Cash

Massive Crackdown In Empuraan Producer’s Premises, ED Seizes 1.5 Crore Cash

SBI Urges India To Expand PLI Scheme In Response To Global Tariff Changes

SBI Urges India To Expand PLI Scheme In Response To Global Tariff Changes

Man Suspects Wife’s Affair, Kills Her With A Hammer In Noida

Man Suspects Wife’s Affair, Kills Her With A Hammer In Noida

Indian Stabbed To Death In Canda, High Commission Of India In Ottawa Confirms On X

Indian Stabbed To Death In Canda, High Commission Of India In Ottawa Confirms On X

Despite BCCI Fine: Digvesh Rathi Continues Controversial Celebration In LSG vs MI

Despite BCCI Fine: Digvesh Rathi Continues Controversial Celebration In LSG vs MI

Entertainment

Massive Crackdown In Empuraan Producer’s Premises, ED Seizes 1.5 Crore Cash

Massive Crackdown In Empuraan Producer’s Premises, ED Seizes 1.5 Crore Cash

Who Is Russell Brand? British Comedian Charged With Multiple Sex Offences

Who Is Russell Brand? British Comedian Charged With Multiple Sex Offences

Vani Rani Tamil Serial Actor Ravikumar Menon Dies In Chennai; Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Film And TV

Vani Rani Tamil Serial Actor Ravikumar Menon Dies In Chennai; Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy

Dhanush’s ‘Idli Kadai’ Gets New Release Date: Set For October 1 Theatrical Premiere

Dhanush’s ‘Idli Kadai’ Gets New Release Date: Set For October 1 Theatrical Premiere

Test Movie X Review: Fans Praise Performances But Slam Plot – Here’s What Viewers Are Saying

Test Movie X Review: Fans Praise Performances But Slam Plot – Here’s What Viewers Are

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture