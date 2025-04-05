Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Update: Salman Khan Meets V Vijayendra Prasad, Fans Get Hopeful for Long-Waited Comeback

Salman Khan fans finally have something to cheer for! After back-to-back disappointments at the box office, the superstar is now seriously considering a sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, one of his most celebrated films.

This move comes at a crucial time in his career, as he looks to bounce back with a film that once touched the hearts of millions.

A Needed Comeback After Box Office Struggles

Salman’s latest outing, Sikandar, has failed to make a mark at the box office. In fact, his last clean success was Bharat in 2019.

Since then, the star hasn’t delivered a solid hit. Even fan-favorite franchises like Dabangg 3 and Tiger 3 didn’t perform up to expectations.

Now, with the buzz around Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, fans are hoping for a much-needed revival of Salman’s golden run at the box office.

Behind-the-Scenes Moves Spark Buzz

The first signs of a sequel surfaced in 2023 when Pinkvilla reported that Salman Khan and acclaimed writer KV Vijayendra Prasad were in talks about developing Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Salman later confirmed this himself during the RRR launch, stating that discussions were indeed in progress.

Now, those discussions seem to be advancing.

According to a Pinkvilla exclusive, “Salman Khan has met V. Vijayendra Prasad a couple of days back. They have come up with an idea and discussions are on that could be for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Moreover, there is a chance of possible collaboration between V. Vijayendra Prasad and director Kabir Khan, the trio is coming together. However, nothing has been finalized yet.”

Adding more excitement, even director Kabir Khan has met Salman Khan recently—and he confirmed the meeting. The interaction between Kabir and Salman, followed by another meeting with Vijayendra Prasad, hints at serious movement on the sequel.

Reuniting the Dream Team

The original Bajrangi Bhaijaan followed the emotional journey of Pawan and Munni and is still remembered as one of Indian cinema’s most heartwarming films. It even went on to win the National Film Award for ‘Wholesome Entertainment’.

The recent meetings in Mumbai between Kabir Khan, Vijayendra Prasad, and Salman Khan suggest that the core team may be reuniting for a sequel with the same spirit and honesty.

Vijayendra Prasad, known for penning blockbusters like Baahubali, Magadheera, Eega, RRR, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, brings his storytelling mastery back into the mix.

If things align, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 could be the comeback film Salman Khan needs—and the emotional blockbuster his fans have been longing for.

