Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which released in over 8000, screens in China on Saturday, made a massive opening of Rs 14.61 crore. The film has been helmed by Kabir Khan and also stars Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshaali Malhotra in a prominent role. Bajrangi Bhaijaan opened in China 30 months after its release in India on March 2. The film opened at the number 7 spot with the Day 1 collection at Rs. 14.61 crores beating Aamir Khan’s sports-drama Dangal. Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s lifetime collection in India was 320 crore. The film was released as Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle in China.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the film and wrote, “Salman Khan’s first release in China – #BajrangiBhaijaan – commences its innings with HEALTHY numbers… Debuts at No 7 at China BO… Fri $ 2.24 million [₹ 14.61 cr]… The start can be considered IMPRESSIVE since there were 5 new films, besides #BB, debuting in Top 10 charts…” He further tweeted, “Besides multiple releases + holdover titles posing stiff opposition, one must also consider the fact that #BajrangiBhaijaan arrives in China after 30 months of its release in India, unlike #Dangal and #SecretSuperstar that were released a few months after their release in India.”

Recently, many Indian films have been released in China and have tasted success. The best example is the success of Aamir Khan starrer Dangal. Aamir, some would say, has a special connect in China. His Secret Superstar too did wonderfully well in China.

