Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's blockbuster film Bajrangi Bhaijaan has been enjoying a successful run at the China Box Office and is set to cross the Rs 200 crore mark. The film has been helmed by Kabir Khan and also stars Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshaali Malhotra in key roles. The film released in China in over 8000 screens on March 2.

Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan, who already has millions of followers across the nation, is now spreading his stardom in China. His film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which was loved by Indian audience, is now breaking records at the China Box Office. The film, which released in China in over 8000 screens on March 2, is all set to cross the glorious Rs 200 crore mark soon. The film, which minted Rs 14.61 crore on opening day in China, has now earned Rs 194.28 crore and is still going strong at the China Box Office. The film has been helmed by Kabir Khan and also stars Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshaali Malhotra in key roles.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the film and wrote, “#BajrangiBhaijaan continues its SOLID RUN in China… Will cruise past ₹ 200 cr mark today [Thu; Day 14]…[Week 2], Mon $ 1.26 mn, Tue $ 1.24 mn, Wed $ 1.27 mn, Total: $ 29.92 million [₹ 194.28 cr].”Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan opened in China 30 months after its release in India on March 2. The film is still shining at the China Box Office and Salman Khan has surely made millions of fans in China after the phenomenal success of his film.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan is my husband! Crazy fan enters actor’s Galaxy apartments, threatens to kill herself

#BajrangiBhaijaan continues its SOLID RUN in China… Will cruise past ₹ 200 cr mark today [Thu; Day 14]…

[Week 2]

Mon $ 1.26 mn

Tue $ 1.24 mn

Wed $ 1.27 mn

Total: $ 29.92 million [₹ 194.28 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2018

ALSO READ: Viral! Vaani Kapoor’s steamy photoshoot for Maxim India has taken internet by storm

Previously, many Indian films such as Aamir Khan’s PK, Dangal and Secret Superstar did a phenomenal business at the China Box Office breaking many records and now it’s Salman Khan’s film which is enjoying a glorious run in China. Interestingly, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s film Hindi Medium will also be released in China soon.

ALSO READ: From Student Of The Year to Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Alia Bhatt has aced all!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App