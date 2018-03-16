Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan's blockbuster film Bajrangi Bhaijaan has been spreading its magic at the China Box Office as the film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark and collected Rs 201.78 crore in fourteen days of its release. The film has been helmed by Kabir Khan and also features Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshaali Malhotra in prominent roles.

Bollywood’s Dabangg actor Salman Khan is spreading his stardom across China as his film Bajrangi Bhaijaan has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in China in merely 14 days of its release and has minted Rs 201.78 crore at the China Box Office. The film released in China by the name of Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle in over 8000 screens on March 3 and has been enjoying a successful run at the China Box Office. The film also features Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshaali Malhotra in key roles and is helmed by ace filmmaker Kabir Khan. Many Indian films such as PK, Dangal, Secret Superstar have previously performed exceptionally well at the China Box Office and now its Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan which has broken many Box Office records in China.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to announce that the Salman Khan film has managed to cross the glorious Rs 200 crore mark and had a super trending week in China and wrote, “#BajrangiBhaijaan showed EXCELLENT TRENDING in Week 2 in China… Crosses ₹ 200 cr mark…[Week 2], Fri $ 1.76 mn, Sat $ 3.36 mn, Sun $ 2.94 mn, Mon $ 1.27 mn, Tue $ 1.24 mn, Wed $ 1.27 mn, Thu $ 1.11 mn, Total: $ 31.09 million [₹ 201.71 cr].”

ALSO READ: I wanted to explore evil as a human characteristic: Hansal Mehta on directing Omerta

#BajrangiBhaijaan showed EXCELLENT TRENDING in Week 2 in China… Crosses ₹ 200 cr mark…

[Week 2]

Fri $ 1.76 mn

Sat $ 3.36 mn

Sun $ 2.94 mn

Mon $ 1.27 mn

Tue $ 1.24 mn

Wed $ 1.27 mn

Thu $ 1.11 mn

Total: $ 31.09 million [₹ 201.71 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 16, 2018

ALSO READ: I could not connect with him at any level: Rajkummar Rao on playing a terrorist in Omerta

Bajrangi Bhaijaan minted Rs 350 crore in India and became the second highest grosser ever. The film opened at the number 7 spot with the Day 1 collection at Rs. 14.61 crores beating Aamir Khan’s sports-drama Dangal.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma thanks Raid actor Ajay Devgn for appearing on Family Time with Kapil Sharma

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App