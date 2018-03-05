Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which released in China in over 8000 screens on Saturday and made a massive opening of Rs 14.61 crore, has now minted Rs 55.22 crore in just three days of its release in China. The film which also features Kareena Kapoor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshaali Malhotra in lead roles.

Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan’s film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which was a blockbuster in India is now spreading its magic in China. The film, which also features Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshaali Malhotra in lead roles, released in China in over 8000 screens on Saturday and made a massive opening of Rs 14.61 crore, has now minted Rs 55.22 crore in just three days of its release in China. Bajrangi Bhaijaan opened in China 30 months after its release in India on March 2. The film opened at the number 7 spot with the Day 1 collection at Rs. 14.61 crores beating Aamir Khan’s sports-drama Dangal.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the Salman Khan’s film’s third-day collection in China and wrote,“#BajrangiBhaijaan has fared well in its opening weekend in China [crosses ₹ 55 cr]… While the day-wise data shows an upward trend, it will be interesting to see how it fares on weekdays…Fri $ 2.25 mn, Sat $ 3.11 mn, Sun $ 3.13 mn, Total: $ 8.49 million [₹ 55.22 cr].” The film has also beaten the record of Aamir Khan’s sports-drama Dangal.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s lifetime collection in India was 320 crore. The film was released as Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle in China. Recently, many Indian films have been released in China and have tasted success. The best example is the success of Aamir Khan starrer Dangal. Aamir, some would say, has a special connect in China. His Secret Superstar too did wonderfully well in China.

