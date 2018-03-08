Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshaali Malhotra's Bajrangi Bhaijaan which released in China in over 8,000 screens has collected Rs 91.07 crore at the China Box Office. Previously, Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar performed exceptionally well at the China Box Office and it seems that Bajrangi Bhaijaan has also won the hearts of the Chinese audience.

Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which released in China in over 8,000 screens by the name of Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle, has collected Rs 91.07 crore in just six days of its release and is set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark anytime soon. The film, which also features Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshaali Malhotra in lead roles, made a massive opening of Rs 14.61 crore on the first day of its release in China and is still going super strong at the China Box Office.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the Salman Khan’s film’s third-day collection in China and wrote, “#BajrangiBhaijaan is all set to cross ₹ 100 cr in China… Goes from strength to strength on weekdays…Mon $ 1.75 mn, Tue $ 1.83 mn, Wed $ 1.92 mn, Total: $ 14.02 million [₹ 91.07 cr] SUPERB trending!” Bajrangi Bhaijaan opened in China 30 months after its release in India on March 2. The film opened at the number 7 spot with the Day 1 collection at Rs. 14.61 crores beating Aamir Khan’s sports-drama Dangal.

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s lifetime collection in India was Rs 320 crore and now it is enjoying a successful run at the China Box Office. Previously, Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar performed exceptionally well at the China Box Office and it seems that Bajrangi Bhaijaan has also won the hearts of the Chinese audience. Recently, many Indian films have been released in China and have tasted success.

