Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, who has millions of crazy fans across the nation has now built a strong fan base in China as his film Bajrangi Bhaijaan has minted Rs 128.51 crore in China in merely eight days of its release. The film has been directed by renowned filmmaker Kabir Khan.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which released in over 8000, screens in China on March 2 and made a massive opening of Rs 14.61 crore, has now collected Rs 128.51 crore in just eight days of its release. Bajrangi Bhaijaan has now become the fourth Indian film after Aamir Khan’s PK, Dangal and Secret Superstar to cross the Rs 100 crore mark and just like Aamir Khan’s stardom in China, now Salman Khan has won millions of hearts in China as his film has been doing phenomenally well at the China Box Office.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the film and wrote, “#BlackPanther opens with a BIG BANG in China, grabbing a big chunk of the market share… #BajrangiBhaijaan retains No 5 spot in Top 10 charts… Starts Week 2 on a HEALTHY NOTE… Biz should grow on Sat and Sun…[Week 2], Fri $ 1.75 mn, Total: $ 19.77 million [₹ 128.51 cr]” The film also features Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshaali Malhotra in prominent roles and has been directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan.

The film opened at the number 7 spot with the Day 1 collection at Rs. 14.61 crores beating Aamir Khan’s sports-drama Dangal. Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s lifetime collection in India was 320 crore. The film was released as Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle in China. Recently, Aamir Khan musical-drama Secret Superstar released in China and performed exceptionally well at the China Box Office.

