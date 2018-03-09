After Aamir Khan, its Bollywood megastar Salman Khan who is ruling the China Box Office after his film Bajrangi Bhaijaan has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in China and minted Rs 117.49 crore. Bajrangi Bhaijaan opened in China 30 months after its release in India on March 2 and is still going super strong at the China Box Office.

Bollywood’s megastar Salman Khan has been spreading his magic in China as his film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which released in China on March 2, has now crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in China in just a week of its release and has now collected Rs 117.49 crore. The film, which also stars Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, young actor Harshaali Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in prominent roles, released in China in over 8000 screens by the name of Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle. With this, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has become the fourth Indian film to enter the Rs 100 crore in China after superstar Aamir Khan’s PK, Dangal and recent film Secret Superstar which performed phenomenally well at the China Box Office.

Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media site Twitter to share the latest figures of the film and wrote, “#BajrangiBhaijaan is a SUCCESS STORY in CHINA… Strong word of mouth has translated into strong biz…Fri $ 2.26 mn, Sat $ 3.12 mn, Sun $ 3.16 mn, Mon $ 1.75 mn, Tue $ 1.83 mn, Wed $ 1.92 mn, Thu $ 4.01 mn, Total: $ 18.05 million [₹ 117.49 cr].” He previously tweeted, “#BajrangiBhaijaan continues its WINNING STREAK in China… Biz on weekdays – especially on Thu – was REMARKABLE… In fact, Thu biz is HIGHER than Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue and Wed – ALL DAYS… Yes, you read it right… Unbelievable, isn’t it?”

Bajrangi Bhaijaan opened in China 30 months after its release in India on March 2. The film opened at the number 7 spot with the Day 1 collection at Rs. 14.61 crores beating Aamir Khan’s sports-drama Dangal.

