Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ To Re-Release In Theatres? Kabir Khan Reveals

While speaking to ANI during a group media interaction, Kabir Khan shared his excitement about the possibility of re-releasing the film next year, which marks its 10th anniversary.

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ To Re-Release In Theatres? Kabir Khan Reveals

Director Kabir Khan, best known for his hit film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan,’ starring superstar Salman Khan ,expressed his desire to see the movie return to theatres.

While speaking to ANI during a group media interaction, Kabir shared his excitement about the possibility of re-releasing the film next year, which marks its 10th anniversary.

Kabir said, “If we get, you know, if the audience sort of reaches out to us and says, you know, re-release Bajrangi Bhaijaan, it’s only 10 years next year, we probably might end up doing that.”

MUST READ | Have Learnt A Lot From Shah Rukh Khan: Ananya Panday At IIFA 2024

When asked about his favourite memory with Salman Khan, Kabir said, “Do you know, I’ve done three films with Salman, so to pick out one moment with him is extremely difficult. There have been just so many moments. Such a lovely journey with Salman that I’ve had, starting from the Tiger series to Bajrangi Bhaijaan. So it’s really impossible for me to pick out one moment.”

The film, which tells the story of a man’s journey to reunite a lost Pakistani girl with her family, has touched the hearts of many.
The second day of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 was a star-studded affair, held in Abu Dhabi. Bollywood’s biggest celebrities graced the event, including icons like Hema Malini, Rekha, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

The three-day celebration kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries–Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

ALSO READ | IIFA Rocks 2024: Animal Takes The Crown; Full List Of Winners Out

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Bajrangi Bhaijaan iifa 2024 kabir khan salman khan

Also Read

Hurricane Helene Ravages Southeastern U.S.: 64 Lives Lost

Hurricane Helene Ravages Southeastern U.S.: 64 Lives Lost

Sharad Pawar: Maha Vikas Aghadi To Finalize Seat Sharing Soon

Sharad Pawar: Maha Vikas Aghadi To Finalize Seat Sharing Soon

Jaipur Police Registers FIR In Connection With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Interview

Jaipur Police Registers FIR In Connection With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Interview

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout | NewsX Exclusive

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout...

Will Stay Alive Till PM Modi Is Removed From Power: Kharge

Will Stay Alive Till PM Modi Is Removed From Power: Kharge

Entertainment

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout | NewsX Exclusive

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout

IIFA 2024: Rekha Turns Back The Clock With Her Stunning 20-Minute Performance | Photos

IIFA 2024: Rekha Turns Back The Clock With Her Stunning 20-Minute Performance | Photos

Diljit Dosanjh Introduces Mother, Sister At Manchester Concert

Diljit Dosanjh Introduces Mother, Sister At Manchester Concert

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

Shahid Kapoor On Mother Neelima Azeem: Grew Up Watching Her Dance

Shahid Kapoor On Mother Neelima Azeem: Grew Up Watching Her Dance

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox