‘Bakwas Karte Hai Aap Log’: Watch Jaya Bachchan Lose Her Cool in Rajya Sabha While Speaking On The State Of Film Industry

Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday expressed strong discontent in the Rajya Sabha during a debate on the Union Budget 2025-26, accusing the government of neglecting the film industry.

Film Industry Ignored in Budget Discussion

During her address, Bachchan, a veteran actor-turned-politician, criticized the government for sidelining the entertainment industry, which she described as one of the highest taxpayers in the country.

“You have totally ignored the film industry. We are the highest tax-paying industry,” she stated.

When an objection was raised, Bachchan retorted, “No, are we not the highest tax-paying industry? Do you know what I pay for my income tax?”

Her frustration escalated as she lashed out, saying, “What are you saying? Haan? Bakwas karte hai aap log!” (What are you saying? You people talk nonsense!).

Jaya Bachchan Calls for Government Intervention

Bachchan urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce measures to support the struggling film sector, emphasizing the financial hardships faced by daily wage workers and the closure of single-screen theatres. She warned that the rising cost of movie tickets was discouraging audiences from visiting cinemas, threatening the industry’s survival.

“Today, leave aside GST, all the single screens are shutting down. People are not going to movie halls because everything has become so costly. Perhaps you want to kill this industry altogether,” she remarked.

Jaya Bachchan Makes A Plea for ‘Mercy’

Expressing concern over the government’s apparent disregard for the industry, she said, “I am speaking on behalf of my film industry and making a request to this House on behalf of the audio-visual industry. Please spare them. Please have some mercy for them. You are trying to kill this industry. Please do not do this. Today you have started targeting cinema also.”

Bachchan further stated that the film industry serves as a crucial bridge connecting India to the world and should not be sidelined.

Urgent Need for Policy Changes

The veteran actor, who recently appeared in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, called on the Finance Minister to address the challenges faced by the industry “very, very seriously” and introduce policies to help it survive the ongoing crisis.

Bachchan’s remarks came as part of the general discussion on the Union Budget 2025-26. Her strong statements underscored growing concerns within the entertainment sector about its future and the need for government intervention to sustain it.

