Helmed by Stree filmmaker Amar Kaushik and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Bala revolves around a man experiencing from premature balding. Bala goes on floors today. Along with Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar, the film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Javed Jaffrey and Seema Pahwa.

Announcing the film, Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan has been quoted by a news portal as saying that they were shooting for Stree this time last year and now they are starting another film with Amar Kaushik today. The film is entertaining, lovable and funny and they have a great star cast to tell the story. In the film, Bhumi Pednekar will play a dusky small-town well-educated girl while Yami Gautam will play a supermodel from Lucknow.

Before Bala, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar have shared the screen space in Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan while he was paired with Yami Gautam in Vicky Donor. Bala will be primarily shot in Mumbai and Kanpur. The release date of the film has not been revealed yet. After Bala, Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen in films like Dream Girl and Article 15.

