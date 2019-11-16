Bala box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's film has it's game strong at the box office, the comedy-drama film has managed to earn Rs 73 crore till now and will soon enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Bala box office collection: The much-awaited film featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam hit the theatres on November 8, 2019. The movie is unstoppable at the ticket window and will soon enter Rs 100 crore club. As per latest collection updates, the comedy-drama has earned Rs 73 crore till now and will easily collect Rs 100 crore by the end of the weekend.

On Friday, Bala managed to earn Rs 3.75 crore which proves the film is not only entertaining fans but also setting new records for the actor. Ayushmann’s last film Dream Girl was a big hit and collected Rs 139 crore, Bala will be the third film after Badhai Ho and Dream Girl.

Talking about the film, Bala is directed by Amar Kaushik. The story revolves around Balmukund played by Ayushmann who is suffering from a premature balding disease called alopecia, it also showcases how he deals with society. The film also stars Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, Seema Pahwa and others. As per audience reviews, the film has got mixed reviews from fans but still continues to shine at the box office.

Bala had a box office clash with Sunny Singh’s Ujda Chaman which had a similar storyline but has managed to break its records. Ayushmann starrer will become the eighth highest hit of 2019 after Kabir Singh, Uri The Surgical Strike, Housefull 4, Mission Mangal, Chhichhore and Dream Girl. The film also faced many controversies for copyright violations on the storyline and songs.

