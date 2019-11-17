Bala box office collection: The most talked-about film of the year starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead hit the silver screens on November 8. The comedy-drama has collected around Rs 80 crore at the box office.

Bala box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam starrer Bala hit the theatres on November 8, 2019. The comedy-drama film has been making headlines before its release. Like any other Ayushmann’s film, Bala is doing great at the box office and has it’s game strong. Amar Kaushik directorial has earned Rs 79.50 crore at the box office in two weeks.

The film collected around Rs 10 crore on its first day and still continues to shine at the ticket window. Yesterday, the Ayushmann starrer earned Rs 6.50 crore and it is expected the film will soon enter the Rs 100 crore club making the total collection to Rs 80 crore. It is Article 15 actor’s biggest release till date as it was released in across 3000 screens in India and in 550 screens globally.

Talking about the film, Bala revolves around Ayushmann who is playing the character of Balmukund aka Bala. He is suffering from a premature balding disease called alopecia. The film also shows how Bala deals with societal pressure and struggles with it. The film also stars Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, and Seema Pahwa in key roles.

After Andhadhun and Dream Girl, Bala will be Ayushmann’s third film to enter the Rs 100 crore club. As per audience reviews, the film garnered a positive response and has been creating a lot of buzz. Despite having a box office war with Sunny Singh’s Ujda Chaman and copyright violations, the comedy-drama is doing quite well.

