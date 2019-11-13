Bala box office collection day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam starrer Bala has earned Rs 61 crore at the box office. The comedy-drama is expected to collect Rs 75 crore this week.

Bala box office collection day 5: The much-awaited film featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam hit the theatres last week on November 8 and it has created a lot of buzz among fans. The movie had a box office war with Sunny Singh’s Ujda Chaman and now it seems Ayushmann’s film has won the race by collecting Rs 61 crore so far within five days.

As per recent updates, Bala earned Rs 9 crore on Tuesday which was higher than Monday. The movie earned Rs 10.15 crore on the first day and it is expected that it will soon cross Rs 75 crore soon. Comparing it with Ayushmann’s other films Dream Girl, Andhadhun and others it is doing decent business at the ticket window.

Talking about the film, Bala is based on a man who is suffering from a premature balding disease called alopecia and struggles in society to overcome it. The movie also stars Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles. The comedy-drama is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Also read: Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior: Saif Ali Khan looks ferocious in the latest poster, take a look

#Bala is unstoppable on Day 5 [Tue], aided by the holiday [#GuruNanakJayanti]… Eyes ₹ 75 cr [+/-] total in Week 1… Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr, Tue 9.52 cr. Total: ₹ 61.73 cr. #India biz… Director Amar Kaushik’s second solid Hit [#Stree]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2019

Also read: Chhapaak vs Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior: Deepika Padukone or Ajay Devgn, who would win at the box office?

Bala has got mixed reviews from fans but the movie worked at the box office because of Ayushmann. The film was in news for copyright violations by Ujda Chaman makers and many others. However, it is still shining at the box office, will the movie enter Rs 100 crore club in one week? Stay tuned for more related information.

Also read: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar wedding: Will Toofan actor tie the knot next year or is it fake news?

Also read: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar wedding: From candid to black and white photos, check out the couple’s photos

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App