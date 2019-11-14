Bala box office collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar hit the theatres on November 8, 2019. The comedy-drama has collected Rs 64 crore at the ticket window.

Bala box office collection Day 6: The much-anticipated film featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead hit the box office on November 8, 2019. The comedy-drama film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Despite many copyright violations, the film is doing well on the box office. The total box office collection in 6 days is Rs 64 crore and it is expected the movie will earn around Rs 75 crore by the end of this week.

On Monday, Ayushmann starrer earned Rs 8 crore, Tuesday Rs 9 crore and Wednesday the collection went down to Rs 4.50 crore. Bala was doing quite well until now but now it seems the rate is going down at the ticket window. However, will the movie be able to enter the Rs 100 crore club?

Bala has box office clash with Sunny Singh starrer Ujda Chaman which was released in the same time frame and had similar storyline. Makers of Sunny starrer accused Bala makers of copying their dialogues and theme but still, Ayushmann starrer is doing quite well as compared to Ujda Chaman. It had a total collection of Rs 10 crore and Bala earned around Rs 10 crore only on its first day.

Talking about the film, Bala revolves around a man who is suffering from pre-mature balding. It also showcases how people with this disease deal with society and the struggle they have to through. The film has a hot positive response from fans but some are also claiming it has less humor than expected. Ayushmann is known for doing different genre films like Vicky Donar, Dream Girl, Andhadhun, Badhai Ho, will Bala make it to the list?

