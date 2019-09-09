Bala: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana discussed his upcoming projects and his films slated to release this year and in 2020, in an interview with journalist and film critic Rajeev Masand. He also opened about actor Akshay Kumar saying him that he has become like him. Know more in the story.

From winning the second season of MTV Roadies in 2004 to making the Bollywood debut as a sperm donor in the romantic comedy Vicky Donor in 2012 till now, actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana has made his special place in Bollywood. Always coming up with different roles, he has been successfully able to win the hearts of the audience and make a special fan base.

Ayushmann has a series of few films to be released soon this year and early 2020, Dream Girl (September 13, 2019), Bala (November 22, 2019), Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (February 14, 2020), Gulabo Sitabo (April 24, 2020). Recently, in an interview with journalist and film critic Rajeev Masand, the actor opened up about his upcoming movies and projects. He said that some days back he met actor Akshay Kumar at the screening of the film Khandaani Shafakhana and guess what Khiladi Kumar told him with a tone of appreciation?

Akshay told him that he has become like him when it comes to the work and dedication towards cinema. As we all know, Akshay is known for his back-to-back films with all different roles and now, when Ayushmann is also coming up with multiple movies in a year, he might have decided to move on Akshay’s path.

During the interview, Ayushmann also discussed his role in Bala, in which he’ll be seen playing the role of Gaurav Rawat aka Bala, a boy who is balding prematurely and how he faces the challenges in his life due to that. Describing his role, the actor said that he had lost some weight to fit in the shoes of the character and he used to go to the gym just to do cardio exercises as the film’s director Amar Kaushik asked him to not do weight exercises.

The actor also discussed working with Amitabh Bachchan in his another upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo which is a comedy-drama. He said that he used to assume that Mr. Bachchan was not on the sets to avoid his nervousness from him as Mr. Bachchan used to look all different after getting in his unique look.

