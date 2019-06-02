Bala: A police case has been filed against the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana's next film Bala. Kamal Kant Chandra revealed that the plot of the story which is about a bald man has been copied from his projects. The case has been filed under Section 406 (Breach of Trust) and Section 420 (cheating).

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Bala and it seems that before the release only, the film is in trouble. Kamal Kant Chandra, who had earlier filed a court case against Ayushmann Khurrana, the producer Dinesh Vijan and director of Bala Amar Kaushik for plagiarism, has now filed a police complaint against the whole team. Reports revealed that the complaint has been filed under Section 420 (cheating) and Section 406 (breach of trust). The case has been filed at Kashimira police station in Maharashtra.

Earlier to this, Chandra filed the case in the Bombay High Court quoting that the story that centres around a bald man has been copied from his projects. The film is in troubled waters as the makers have already commenced with the shoot and are currently shooting for the second schedule.

Kamal Kant Chandra quoted that the makers have begun shooting for the film before the court’s verdict. He further added upon saying that in the last hearing, the makers quoted that they will take some time to develop the script of the film and just in a few days, how can they begin with the shooting. He further revealed that he has already informed the court and stated that he should wait for the next hearing which is on June 10.

He further expressed his worries and quoted that till that time, the makers might finish with their schedule and then they shall argue for the money that they have spent.

Talking about the film, it will the third collaboration of Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar after hit films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan of 2017 and Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2016. Both the film received positive reviews from the audience as well as the critics and performed well at the box office.

Moreover, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’s sequel is currently on cards and soon the shoot of the film can also begin. Reports have also confirmed that the film will be a gay love story.

