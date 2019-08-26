Bala teaser: The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala teaser is out, the actor seems in a different avatar, after playing adult hottie in dream girl the actor is now going to play bald. Have a look.

Bala teaser: Ayushmann Khurana starrer Bala teaser is released on YouTube, the actor seems in totally different avatar after dream girl. There is no doubt that the actor has left no stone unturned. In last few films, he has been seen in totally unique characters, whether it is AndhaDhun where he played blind, in Article 15 he has been seen in a sophisticated and genuine police inspector, then his hilarious Dream Girl trailer came and now the actor is creating a buzz with his bald look.

The trailer of the film is very simple but interesting, in the trailer the actor is riding on a scooter and flaunts like an actor, he uses the poses of Shah Rukh Khan and behaves like he is the hero but suddenly his cap falls away because of the air and it revealed that he is bald. The teaser shows the glimpse that how the Ayushmann is going to look in the film. Although the teaser did not say anything about other characters, there is nothing on Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar.

There is no doubt that this hilarious look of Ayushmann Khurrana will make you feel laugh and will increase the curiosity that what the film is all about. The fans are appreciating this totally unique idea of the film and especially the phenomenal performance of the actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

The actor has been paired with Yami Gautam in the films Vicky Donar and Agra Ka Daabra. But the makers believe that this trio with Bhumi Pednekar will leave a commendable impression on the fans. Ayushmann Khurrana took it to Twitter and wrote, its time to make some bold, oops bald moves!

