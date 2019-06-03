Balam Ji I Love You Bhojpuri movie: Bhojpuri bombshell Kajal Raghwani and Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's hit Bhojpuri movie Balam Ji I Love You has been making news, watch the movie here!

Balam Ji I Love You Bhojpuri movie: One of the biggest Bhojpuri blockbuster starring Bhojpuri bombshell Kajal Raghwani and Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav has been making news for the sizzling chemistry between Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav in the film. The videos from and movie have gone viral on social media and we get you the full movie to watch here!

Balam Ji I Love You has been helmed by Premanshu Singh. The romance drama has been backed by Seema Devi Rungta and Anand Kumar Rungta and the movie also stars Ashok Samarth, Smriti Sinha, Dev Singh, Sanjay Mahanand, Santosh Pahalwan, and Kiran Yv in supporting roles. Bhojpuri item queens Akshara Singh and Shubhi Sharma have also featured in special item numbers in the movie.

The songs from the film such as Ishq Bada Fakir Re, Body Jakad Gail Ba, Dhokha Deti Hai, Chicken Biryani Champa, Adhai Baje Dehiya Khoje Tor, Shuru Hoja Ae Khesari, Dal Ke Kewadi Me Killi and Balam Ji Love You emerged as major blockbusters and garnered millions of views on YouTube.

Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav have starred in several Bhojpuri blockbusters such as Pratigya 2, Jaaneman, Inteqaam, Dabang Aashiq, Ham Hain Hindustani, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Muqaddar, Deewanapan, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Sangharsh, Balam Ji Love You, among others. Their hot and sexy on-screen chemistry is loved by fans and therefore Balam Ji I Love You emerged as a huge blockbuster.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a893NDt7nAI

Kajal Raghwani is one of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry who has starred in a number of movies and item numbers which garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube.

