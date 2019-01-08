Balam Ji I Love You Bhojpuri movie: Some of the songs of the movie Balam Ji I love you are Ishq Bada Fakir Re, Body Jakad Gail Ba, Dhokha Deti Hai, Chicken Biryani Champa, Adhai Baje Dehiya Khoje Tor, Shuru Hoja Ae Khesari, Dal Ke Kewadi Me Killi, Balam Ji Love You and Raat Bhar Jagal Rahile. The movie was released all over the country on October 18, 2018, and in a span of just a few months over 5 million people watched the movie.

Balam Ji Love You Bhojpuri movie: One of the highest grossing and top movies of the year 2018 Balam Ji Love you starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani in lead roles and has garnered 5 million plus views on the video-sharing app YouTube. The action drama comedy movie Balam Ji Love you is an everyday love story with fights, twists and dance numbers. The movie also stars Bollywood actor Ashok Samarth, Sanjay Mahanand and others in pivotal roles. The soundtrack of the movie Balam Ji Love You has been composed by Om Jha and lyrics have been written by Pyare Lal Yadav, Shyam Dehati, Azad Singh and Premanshu Singh.

Some of the songs of the movie Balam Ji I love you are Ishq Bada Fakir Re, Body Jakad Gail Ba, Dhokha Deti Hai, Chicken Biryani Champa, Adhai Baje Dehiya Khoje Tor, Shuru Hoja Ae Khesari, Dal Ke Kewadi Me Killi, Balam Ji Love You and Raat Bhar Jagal Rahile. The movie was released all over the country on October 18, 2018, and in a span of just a few months over 5 million people watched the movie. Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are one of the most loved couples of the Bhojpuri industry and will be seen sharing the screens soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More