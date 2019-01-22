Balam Ji Love You Bhojpuri movie: The soundtrack of the movie has been composed by Om Jha, the lyrics have been written by Pyare Lal Yadav, Shyam Dehati, Azad Singh and Premanshu Singh. The movie Balam Ji Love You had an unusually large number of songs. The soundtrack had a total 9 songs and was produced under the banner Worldwide Records.

Balam Ji Love You Bhojpuri movie: One of the most loved jodis of Bhojpuri cinema Khesarilal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani have once again taken the internet by storm with their song Tohre Kaaranwa from their blockbuster hit movie Balam Ji Love You. The song Tohre Kaaranwa has been crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh and the lyrics have been penned by Azad Singh. The movie Balam Ji Love you is a typical Bhojpuri language action drama romance movie starring Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani in lead roles and Ashok Samarth, Akshara Singh, Shubhi Sharma, Smrity Sinha, Sanjay Mahanand in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani love story. In the movie, Khesari Lal Yadav plays the role of a wrestler.

The movie was released all over the country on October 18, 2019. Take a look at the song Tohre Kaaranwa starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani here:

