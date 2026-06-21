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Home > Entertainment News > Balan: The Boy Box Office Collection Day 2 | Chidambaram Thriller Movie Crosses Rs 4 Crore

Balan: The Boy Box Office Collection Day 2 | Chidambaram Thriller Movie Crosses Rs 4 Crore

Balan: The Boy has made a good domestic net collection on its Day 2 which stands at ₹2.35 crore. This is a remarkable 29.1% increase over its first-day collection of ₹1.82 crore.

Balan: The Boy, Image Credits- IMDb
Balan: The Boy, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 10:49 IST

Having achieved remarkable success with Manjummel Boys, director Chidambaram is back on the big screen with his awaited psychological thriller, Balan: The Boy. Launched on June 19, 2026, the movie is all set to take the same path as a definite winner in the box office. Thanks to critical acclamations and word-of-mouth publicity, there was a considerable spike in the sale of tickets on the second day itself.

Balan: The Boy Box Office Collection Day 2

As per trade analyst Sacnilk, Balan: The Boy has made a good domestic net collection on its Day 2 which stands at ₹2.35 crore. This is a remarkable 29.1% increase over its first-day collection of ₹1.82 crore. With this increase, the domestic net collection of the movie has managed to achieve a noteworthy feat by crossing ₹4.17 crore mark in just two days. Coming to its gross collection, the movie has raked in around ₹4.83 crore in just two days in India.

Strong Occupancy Patterns and Screen Count Expansion

Saturday witnessed a significant change in the number of screens where the movie was released owing to the rising demands for the movie. There was a considerable hike in the number of screens in important areas of both Kerala and Karnataka due to the demands in the weekend period. The biggest contribution came from Kerala, which made ₹2.10 crore gross revenue on the second day.

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The turnout of people was indeed a great positive trend that can be witnessed for a box office hit thriller, which kept on gaining momentum through the day. The movie began its day with a fairly good audience occupancy rate of 22.50% in the morning screenings, increasing further to 35.50% in the afternoon, gaining great momentum in the evening hours to reach a level of 43.42%, reaching its peak level of 65.92% occupancy in the night time showings.

Celebrity Endorsements and High-Profile Buzz

This commercial success has already been greatly boosted by lavish praise from experienced professionals in the industry. The famous film director Priyadarshan has called Balan: The Boy “the best movie I have seen in the last two years.” It will certainly go down in history as one of the best movies of the Malayalam cinema. Moreover, the actor Naga Chaitanya has admitted that he was really impressed by the movie after watching it and said that it gave him “goosebumps.”

A Stellar Creative Collaboration

The commercial success of the movie is not surprising considering that the movie has an extremely talented creative team behind it. The screenplay has been authored by none other than Jithu Madhavan, the person responsible for successful movies like Romancham and Aavesham, and the soulful background music has been composed by Sushin Shyam. The movie starring Adhisheshan and Farzana Palathingal with a special appearance by Tovino Thomas, is all set to have an amazing opening weekend.

ALSO READ: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 9: Diljit Dosanjh Film Keeps Steady Momentum, Crosses Rs 22 Crore Indian Gross

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Balan: The Boy Box Office Collection Day 2 | Chidambaram Thriller Movie Crosses Rs 4 Crore
Tags: Balan The BoyBalan The Boy Box Office CollectionBalan The Boy Box Office Collection Day 2

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Balan: The Boy Box Office Collection Day 2 | Chidambaram Thriller Movie Crosses Rs 4 Crore
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