Balan: The Boy Box Office Collection Day 3 | Chidambaram Thriller Movie Crosses Rs 7 Crore

The much-awaited thriller movie, ‘Balan: The Boy’ of Chidambaram, is proving to be a sure-shot hit in terms of box office returns. Having performed well on weekends, the film has been experiencing an astounding growth on its first Sunday, earning the highest single day collection so far from release. The film has earned 27.7% growth on its Day 3 in comparison to its Day 2.

Balan: The Boy Box Office Collection Day 3

Balan: The Boy continues to make a great start during its weekend run as per data from industry analyst Sacnilk. The thriller commenced its theater journey this Friday and made a decent net collection of ₹1.82 Crore at the Indian box office.

However, the collections soared when positive word-of-mouth reached its height during Saturday to give a net collection of ₹2.35 Crore. However, it was Sunday when the collections reached their climax with a whopping net collection of ₹3.00 Crore. Thus, the three-day journey made the film earn ₹7.17 Crore net and the total India collection stands at ₹8.31 Crore.

Theater Occupancy Trends

The increasing interest shown by the audience is clearly captured in the steadily rising occupancy rates in the theaters during the weekend. The movie managed to get an occupancy rate of 28.7% on its opening day, rising to 38.3% on Saturday, and 45.1% on Sunday.

Malayalam Version Drives the Momentum

It comes as no surprise that the Malayalam version is the main engine that fuels the commercial success of the movie. In just one day of the weekend, on a Sunday, the Malayalam version contributed ₹2.90 Crore out of the total ₹3.00 Crore revenue collected, having a remarkable 52% occupancy rate at 1,002 screenings. Even though the thriller was launched in many different languages across India, the dubbed versions were far less successful during the weekend.

Territory and Show-Time Analysis

Sunday witnessed maximum attendance in both evening and afternoon screenings, where whole families and movie lovers visited the cinemas. In this regard, the attendance was highest during the evening screenings at 64.42%, while attendance during the afternoon screenings stood at 60.08%.

In terms of regions, Kerala continues to be the film’s stronghold and earned ₹2.65 Crore as the gross amount on Sunday. Other significant regional contributions came from Karnataka, which earned ₹35 Lakhs; Tamil Nadu earned ₹23 Lakhs, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana earned a combined amount of ₹10 Lakhs. What’s next? Considering that the film has performed remarkably well with a total net opening weekend earnings of ₹7.17 Crore, it will depend entirely on how the film performs on Monday.

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