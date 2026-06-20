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Home > Entertainment News > Balan: The Boy Box Office Collections Day 1: Chidambaram Film Opens At Rs 2.11 Crore Gross In India

Balan: The Boy Box Office Collections Day 1: Chidambaram Film Opens At Rs 2.11 Crore Gross In India

Chidambaram’s psychological thriller Balan: The Boy opens steady with ₹2.11 Cr gross in India on Day 1. Driven by a massive 50% night-show surge and major industry praise, this slow-burner is primed for a massive weekend bounce.

Balan: The Boy, Image Credits- IMDb
Balan: The Boy, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 09:33 IST

Balan: The Boy Box Office Collection- Director Chidambaram, capitalizing on all the goodwill generated by Manjummel Boys, brings out Balan: The Boy to an Indian box office worth ₹1.82 crore. If you are searching for explosive opening day numbers, then this film is not for you. This film is meant to sow the seeds for an epic theatrical run in the coming days.

There never has been any intention of relying on raw momentum created by a super hit actor in this case. Following a successful commercial venture in his previous film, Chidambaram decides to go a little smaller and collaborate with writer Jithu Madhavan (Aavesham) for a highly captivating character-driven story.

Breaking Down the Day 1 Numbers

This film opened in 1,316 screenings nationwide on Friday, June 19, earning a gross of ₹2.11 crore. Though the reach nationwide is still in its early stages, the focus of the first batch of audiences is evident. The state of Kerala continues to be the backbone of the film’s success, contributing ₹1.65 crore of this overall gross.

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  • Performance in the Region: The Malayalam version of the film had the burden of earning all the revenues through its ticket sales on day one, as it earned ₹1.74 crore net from 952 screenings. The contribution of other dubbed versions of the film including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi was very nominal at ₹8 lakh net income.

  • Occupancy Trends: The important commercial aspect of Balan: The Boy is not the performance in the mornings, but the trends throughout the day as the movie progresses. Morning shows started with a sluggish start with 18.25% occupancy. But as the viewers started posting about their views on the movie online, the figures kept increasing. The occupancy rates were 24.42% for afternoon screenings, 29.92% for evening shows, and 50.08% for night shows.

The Trade Perspective: A Strategic Underdog

The concept of “controlled entry” becomes evident in the release of this film. Balan: The Boy has not been marketed as a loud and large-scale production. Due to its earlier presentation at the Marché du Film of Cannes International Film Festival and cryptic promotions, the approach used by the producer KVN Productions is aimed at endurance.

The film tells a tragic story of an adolescent boy searching for his mother, with excellent acting performed by a new cast and exceptional technical team, such as cinematographer Shyju Khalid and composer Sushin Shyam. The plot decision to move on from the comedy drama of Manjummel Boys to thriller has already generated much discussion within trade circles.

Renowned directors such as Ram Gopal Varma and Priyadarshan have openly endorsed the creative direction of the film, while RGV even called it the project that would break the established patterns in the industry. Even high-level screenings have received support from colleagues, with Naga Chaitanya mentioning the ability of the screenplay to surprise people with its turns.

Moving Into the Weekend Phase

A starting net of ₹1.82 crore offers a stable base for this niche, high-concept movie. We are now beyond the curiosity phase on the first day. The real test for Balan: The Boy comes from its multipliers on the weekend days.

Given the nighttime jump, we can safely say that the movie is set up for a huge weekend multiplier. How much the movie manages to retain its occupancy levels at the premium multiplexes will decide whether the movie moves into a commercial success or stays in critical appreciation category.

ALSO READ: Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna Film Defies Mixed Reviews, Earns Over Rs 20 Crore Globally On Opening Day

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Balan: The Boy Box Office Collections Day 1: Chidambaram Film Opens At Rs 2.11 Crore Gross In India
Tags: Balan The BoyChidambaram

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Balan: The Boy Box Office Collections Day 1: Chidambaram Film Opens At Rs 2.11 Crore Gross In India
Balan: The Boy Box Office Collections Day 1: Chidambaram Film Opens At Rs 2.11 Crore Gross In India
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