Balan: The Boy Movie Review: 3.5/ 5, Chidambaram Film Talks About Ambitious, Identity-Shifting Thriller With Beating Heart

Director: Chidambaram

Music: Sushin Shyam

Genre: Psychological Thriller / Survival Drama

After the huge success of his previous films, Chidambaram, once again steps into the shoes of a director with his latest offering titled Balan: The Boy, an extremely awaited Malayalam psychological thriller that is difficult to define. Though the film has been aggressively hyped up as a mystery thriller, it is actually a very realistic survival film dressed up as a chase.

Rating: 3.5 / 5

Balan: The Boy Review

On the whole, Balan: The Boy is about the story of a woman and her son, Balan, living on the margins of society due to various circumstances. For their survival from an impending danger, they have to constantly leave their homes behind and change their names and places as well as their identities again and again. Instead of opting for typical thriller genre elements, Chidambaram goes for an unscripted style of storytelling. The story moves ahead like a sequence of memories with a heavy emphasis on how difficult the life on the run is psychologically.

The Highs: Character Depth and Emotional Payoffs

This film has received great acclaim due to the emotional aspect of the movie, as it has been hailed as one of the best mother-son movies ever made in recent Malayalam cinema.

Great Performances: The actors who were casted for this movie have done wonders. The delicate emotional connection between the mother and her son provides a realistic edge to the otherwise ethereal theme of the movie. Technical Excellence: The entire technical team works at their best level. The claustrophobic yet beautiful cinematography by Shyju Khalid and Sushin Shyam’s haunting music create a lot of suspense in the narrative.

Incredible First Half: This is where the movie really excels as it sets a great mood and makes us curious about what happens next.

The Lows: A Stumbling Second Half

However good the movie is, there are some weaknesses present in the film. Critics have observed that the film struggles in maintaining pace towards the latter part of the film.

As the director tries to link the intricate psychological elements together, at times the plot becomes heavy due to confusion in narration. Viewers seeking a linear and action-packed thriller may struggle in trying to maintain their patience in watching the slow-paced movie.

The movie ‘Balan: The Boy’ is a must-watch for those who relish character-driven stories rather than suspense-filled plots. Although the film falls a little flat due to its own high expectations during the end portion of the film, it is nevertheless a gripping film with intense emotional elements. Once again, the director shows that he is not afraid of taking any risks in making a thrilling film.

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