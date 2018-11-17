Balasaheb Thackeray death anniversary: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, today, on the death anniversary of Shiv Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray remembered him and seek blessings from him for his upcoming film, which is inspired by his Bala Sahebs life.

Remembering Shiv Sena founder Balasahab Keshav Thackeray on his 6th death anniversary, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui extended his grief through a post on social media. The actor is soon going to present the Hindu heavyweight politician on the big screen. In his post, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “Today, I join my hands and remember Balasaheb Thackeray. I seek blessings from him and all the people out there as I am going to play the role inspired by his life.”

Shiv Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray had started his journey as a cartoonist and later formed his own political front. The man who survived on his own terms had a huge fan following and a special place in hearts of Marathas. The upcoming film Thackeray casts Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Abdul Quadir Amin and Laxman Singh Rajput in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theaters on January 23, 2019, on the birth anniversary of the Shiv Sena founder.

बालासाहेब ठाकरेजी को उनकी पुण्यतिथी के अवसर पर प्रणाम ।

उनके किरदार को न्याय पूर्वक निभाने की एक कोशिश के लिये मुझ पर उनका और आप सभी का

आशिर्वाद बना रहें । pic.twitter.com/kjlcz2txCQ — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) November 17, 2018

The film Thackeray is helmed and written by Abhijit Panse and bankrolled by Sanjay Raut. The trailer of the film has been released by the makers and it has crossed the 3 million views on YouTube. Bal Thackeray’s personality was not only in the form of politics but also in his field of art.

