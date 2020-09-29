Photos of director, Ram Vriksha Gaur surfaced on the Internet selling vegetables on a cart in Uttar Pradesh far away form the tinsel world of Mumbai. The director had come to Azamgarh for the recce of a film.

Photos of director, Ram Vriksha Gaur surfaced on the Internet selling vegetables on a cart in Uttar Pradesh far away form the tinsel world of Mumbai. It didn’t take long for some to recognize the director in his new avatar and Ram Vriksha was heard telling reporters that he was familiar with the business, therefore, decided to take on his father’s job and started selling vegetables. The director further added he has no regret for the same.

The director narrated how he had come to Azamgarh district for the recce of a film but the project he was working on stopped indefinitely due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. Despite the hardships he is currently facing, Ram is rather hopeful and optimistic. He added that he will return to the industry one day. Although he feels that it might take him another year or more to find new work amid the pandemic still looming large.

Before working as the episode director and unit director for Balika Vadhu, Ram Vriksha worked as an assistant director in many serials. The news of the director selling vegetables in Azamgarh shocked many, including the cast of Balika Vadhu. TV actor Anup Soni, who was a prominent face in the show, expressed his displeasure over the matter on social media and said the team will get in touch with Ram Vriksha and extend help.

In the past, Ram Vriksha worked as an assistant director in movies of big Bollywood names like Rajpal Yadav, Randeep Hooda and Sunil Shetty. The director was expected to work on two films this year but the pandemic definitely had different plans for him.

