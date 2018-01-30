Television actor Malini Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to introduce her baby boy Kiyan to her fans. Malini and her husband Ajay Sharma welcomed the little bundle of joy into their lives in early December last year and had been teasing their fans with little glimpses of Kiyan. The adorable duo tied the knot in 2014 in a private ceremony.

It’s celebrations time for Balika Vadhu fame Malini Kapoor fans, as the actor has finally introduced her baby boy Kiyan to the world and we just cannot stop gushing over his cuteness. Malini and her husband Ajay Sharma welcomed the little one into their lives in early December 2017 and have been teasing their fans ever since with just glimpses of their baby on social media. The diva shared an adorable image of baby Kiaan on her official Instagram page and captioned, “after a long wait .. today i finally chose to show my baby to all my beautiful people. ok guys so here he is … mastr kiyan sharma for you ☺”

Earlier, the actor had shared quite a few pictures of the little superstar on her Instagram. In one of the images, Malini shared a cute image of her husband and her son before boarding a flight. She captioned, “and this is how we #travel mama papa n kiyan .. taking off jaipurrrrrrrrr with @ajaysharma_act. After welcoming the tiny tot into their lives, Malini released a statement and said, “I’m happy that now our little boy will complete us as a family. It’s a very exciting moment for me. I’m unable to express my happiness. I think for a woman, motherhood is the best thing in life.”

Malini Kapoor and her husband Ajay Sharma tied the knot in 2014 in a private ceremony. Before the arrival of the baby, Ajay told a leading daily, “The feeling of becoming a father is surprisingly overwhelming. Initially, I wasn’t prepared at all when I heard the news. I kind of got on the back foot thinking weather it was the right step to have a child. But gradually looking at my wife’s baby bump and the emotional feeling towards the process got me to hook on it. I’m happy that Malini is fond of kids. We have done lots of shopping be it a daughter or son, we are ready for both. We have made a good stock of cars and dolls including other toys. I feel blessed. I’m doing a good start as a father.”

