Balika Vadhu actor Shashank Vyas, who played the role of Jagya in the show, has recalled giving 285 auditions before landing the role. After Balika Vadhu, the actor has also featured in shows like Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and Jaana Na Dil Se Door.

Acting is not an easy profession. To stand out from the crowd, get a role in a leading show and then give back to back memorable roles takes a lot of courage and hard work. Shashank Vyas, who rose to fame with his role of Jagya in Balika Vadhu, has now opened up about his journey in the television industry and how many times he had to audition to bag the role.

In an interview with a news portal, Shashank said that he has worked really hard. To bag the role of Jagya in Balika Vadhu, he had to first give about 285 auditions. He stuck to certain principles that he holds on to till date. The actor expressed that he has always believed that he will reach where he wants to go and gives his hundred percent to it. It is his this sincerity towards work that determines his success.

After Balika Vadhu, Shashank was also seen in shows like Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and Jaana Na Dil Se Door. Speaking about the same, he said that it is an actor’s responsibility to try different genres as playing safe by doing the same character is not right. He is very proud that he has shown versatility by doing different roles.

On being asked about his notion of success, Shashank that one’s maturity lies in being on set and doing one’s work. He doesn’t believe in success. He just enjoys it. He says that working towards one’s goal is more important that the goal. The actor admitted that he came to the industry for money but then realized that if one is sincere and perfect in their craft, money and fame come running automatically. Fans, popularity and money does not guarantee good work and vice versa.

