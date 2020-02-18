Balraj Syal is a well-known comedian, who came in limelight after the popular show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge The comedian is now part of Shehnaaz Gill's Swamvar, know more about him.

Balraj Syal is a popular comedian, who has marked his presence after the popular show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He did not win the show but became the runner up and win the hearts of the audience. After that he was seen in another comedy show, Comedy Ka Maha Mukabla which was telecast on star plus, he won the show and fulfilled his wish to won a competition. In 2011 he has also been awarded with Punjabi rising star award.

He also serves as actor and writer, he is also known for his pun timing and commendable comedy timing. He worked in Punjabi films and wrote dialogues for the film like Ambarsariya and others. Also, he has the ability to impress the audience by his confidence. The actor like Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Tiger Shroff and Adam Sandler. His choices explain that how much he is influenced by the comedians and how he received his inspirations.

He loves romantic drama films, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Tamasha is his favourite venture. Whereas in female actors he likes Surveen Chawla who is popularly known for Sacred Games, Hina Khan, and Priyanka Chopra. The actor’s profile says that he was good in academics too since his school days but his keen interest in curriculum dragged him to this profession.

He loves traveling and loves to explore new places and people. He also joined Box cricket League in the team owned by Kamya Punjabi, he played from the side of Jaipur Joshiley. The actor is now part of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as a contestant.

.@sidharth_shukla ke "khelo meter" par kaun utrega khara aur prove karega to be the perfect match for #ShehnaazGill. Watch it tonight on #MujhseShaadiKaroge, at 10:30 only on #Colors.#ShehnaazKiShaadi.

Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/FzWbq47ZhF — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 18, 2020

