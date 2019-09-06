Ban Netflix India: Is Boycotting brands on the basis of religion a solution to the Hindutva stance which is widely spreading in India? From Zomato, Amazon, Netflix, Red Label, and others here's how brands faced Social media's outrage over Hinduism.

Ban Netflix India: From starting campaigns such as Ban Netflix India, Boycott Surf Excel, Red Label, and many more, is Hinduism being used just as a weapon to stoke a controversy? After a member of Shiv Sena filed a complaint against Netflix India yesterday, Ban Netflix is trending all day on twitter over alleging that the US streaming giant is painting an “incorrect picture” of India globally via series such as Sacred Games, Ghoul, Leila, Patriot Act.

Creating a massive outrage on social media, Ramesh Solanki, the complainant, said the shows- Sacred Games, Ghoul, Patriot Act, and Leila show a deep-rooted Hinduphobia and portrays the country in a bad light. With the internet and social media having a flash-from-the-past and a short temper moment, the difference between reel and real life is non-existent for many people. Netflix is not the only multinational which has been at the receiving end of the outrage, Zomato, McDonald’s and Amazon have also been targeted in this free-for-all.

Many in India and abroad celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi on September 2, 2019, when a hashtag started trending on twitter #BanRedLabel. A year-old advertisement over seemed to have incensed some Indians who took the ad to be offensive against Hindus. Many took to their twitter handles to share their opinions. Some felt the ad insulted Hindus on Ganesh Chaturthi while others said the video looked more like picking on Hindus, and showing them biased and prejudiced, rather than encouraging a sense of nationalism and secularism.

Wow..So kumbh mela is now being targeted by those who don't like hinduism! Guess Hindustan unilever is run by outside Indians now? #banhul #banredlabel — Giridhar B G (@giridharbg) March 7, 2019

Be it tea, detergent, web series, fashion, or anything else the internet and politicians leave no opportunity to harvest one’s outrage using Hinduism as a weapon. Picking on Brooke Bond Red Label again, the video of a Hindu man abandoning his father in Kumbh Mela went viral this year. Rather than looking at the harsh reality of life, a section of society took offense and started the Boycott Hindustan Unilever trend. Adding his heft to the fire, yoga guru and Patanjali boss Baba Ramdev likened HUL to Britishers and asked Hindus to boycott HUL.

.@RedLabelChai encourages us to hold the hands of those who made us who we are. Watch the heart-warming video #ApnoKoApnao pic.twitter.com/P3mZCsltmt — Hindustan Unilever (@HUL_News) March 7, 2019

From East India Co to @HUL_News that’s their true character. Their only agenda is to make the country poor economically & ideologically. Why shld we not boycott them? For them everything, every emotion is just a commodity. For us parents are next to Gods #BoycottHindustanUnilever https://t.co/suozbymLBI — Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) March 7, 2019

The HUL ad may have touched on the sad realities of life, but unluckily the internet has a short temper and is sold on patriotism. On Holi, a cute advertisement of Surf Excel was the topic that left many angry. The ad showed a girl protecting her Muslim friend from colours and water balloons and it went viral this year but regrettably for all the wrong reasons. In return, the internet banned Surf Excel and poured the detergent down the drain accusing the makers as being anti-Hindu.

Dear HUL, holi is a festival of joy and love. Colour make lives joyful.

Holi colour is not dhaag – black spot, pl. note.

You started, we will end it, if don't apologise. pic.twitter.com/stOrSI2Hxu — SahaJio🇮🇳 (@oldhandhyd) March 11, 2019

McDonald’s was the object of ire over halal meat, the ad showed how one can ask the respective restaurant managers to show you a proof for your satisfaction and confirmation to which the internet again started a trend. If you don’t want to end up like Zomato, ensure jhatka meat is served and hence the hashtag started trending.\

Go To Hell, then. We Hindus only have JHATKA MEAT, Will educate others as well to not have any Non Veg Food From your chain. If you not want to end up like ZOMATO, ensure that JHATKA MEAT is served. Else, embrace for Financial Loss. https://t.co/ySGeo7Cxec — ਪੰਜਾਬੀ (@HasdaaPunjab) August 23, 2019

#BanMcDonalds All veg and non vegetarian non Halal meat eaters should boycott McDonalds, KFC, Pizzahut and Dominos or any other restaurant forcing Halal meat on unsuspecting and unaware Hindus — praveen 🇮🇳 (@praveensharma61) August 24, 2019

Well, this isn’t all, a while back, a man who had ordered on Zomato refused to take delivery from a non-Hindu delivery man. When the Zomato founder said he isn’t sorry to lose any business that comes in way of his values, boycott Zomato started trending overnight.

Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion. https://t.co/H8P5FlAw6y — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 31, 2019

We are proud of the idea of India – and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/cgSIW2ow9B — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 31, 2019

Food is sacred. And every religion has rules about food. They must all be equally respected. #banzomato — Vishwadharma (@KotthaD) August 1, 2019

Today I uninstall @Zomato from my mobile and will make uninstall from 100 friends. @ZomatoIN running business in India & earning 1000 crores and hurting sentiments of majority. #BanZomato https://t.co/ruG04RysfB — Anil Biswal (@BiswalAnil) August 11, 2019

With every daily object having offended some stance, we wonder what a true Hindu will be allowed to use. Clothes – no, Detergent- no, tea- no, food- no, now after Ban on Netflix India controversy, even watching a series for recreation is a crime for a true Hindu. The sense behind this ilk of hashtag revolution is illogical since it seems a distraction from a serious issue than Being The Issue.

Dear Hindus we need to make sure Anti Hindu mafia nexus Like Netflix is Banned in India They have been provoking Hindus From long time IPC section 295A breach is clearly seen on Netflix Platform which is non bailable non-bailable & non-compoundable offence #BanNetflixInIndia pic.twitter.com/LmMJ37Riw5 — RK #BringBackTrueIndology 🕉🖋📚🍃 (@RKparadox) September 6, 2019

#BanNetflixInIndia

Netflix always defame Hindu Dharma, we protest against Netflix pic.twitter.com/yOcuPXR41F — Kirti Nipankar (@KirtiNipankar) September 6, 2019

