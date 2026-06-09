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Home > Entertainment News > Bandar Box Office Collections Day 4: Bobby Deol Starrer Sees Massive Dip, Collects Just Rs 24 Lakhs

Bandar Box Office Collections Day 4: Bobby Deol Starrer Sees Massive Dip, Collects Just Rs 24 Lakhs

Anurag Kashyap’s gritty, dark crime thriller starring Bobby Deol, Bandar faced a harsh reality check on its first Monday. Despite critical approval and immense industry praise for its leading man, the film witnessed a severe theatrical crash on Day 4.

Bandar Movie, Picture Credits- IMDb
Bandar Movie, Picture Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 11:10 IST

Bandar Box Office Collections: Anurag Kashyap’s gritty, dark crime thriller starring Bobby Deol, Bandar faced a harsh reality check on its first Monday. Despite critical approval and immense industry praise for its leading man, the film witnessed a severe theatrical crash on Day 4.

Struggling under the weight of an explicit “A” certificate and intense commercial competition, the movie managed a mere Rs 24 lakhs net in India on Monday, pushing its total domestic collections into critical territory.

What is Bandar’s Story?

Written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, Bandar shifts entirely away from conventional Bollywood courtroom setups to expose the chaotic machinery of public perception. Bobby Deol plays Samar, a fading, vulnerable singer-actor desperately trying to rebuild his life. His world completely implodes when a woman named Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi) files a shocking rape allegation against him.

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What follows is a complex, deeply disquieting legal battle where Samar, the proverbial “bandar” is forced to dance through a modern media trial, social media outrage, and a sluggish judicial system where absolute truth is secondary to public narrative.

The Day 4 Breakdown

Opening on a muted note last Thursday, Bandar relied heavily on positive word-of-mouth to survive its opening weekend. While it registered minor incremental growth over Saturday and Sunday, its weekday momentum has essentially faced a halt.

The film’s day-wise commercial trajectory highlights its ongoing box office struggle:

Day / Phase

India Net Collection

Day 1 (Thursday)

Rs 0.50 cr

Day 2 (Friday)

Rs 0.95 cr

Day 3 (Sunday)

Rs 1.00 cr

Day 4 (Monday)

Rs 0.24 cr

Total India Net

Rs 2.69 cr

Total India Gross

Rs 3.22 cr

Bandar was never made to compete with typical Bollywood masala blockbusters. However, an immediate drop to Rs 24 lakhs on a first Monday indicates that its theatrical run could remain highly restricted. The film’s remaining commercial hope relies entirely on niche metropolitan multiplexes sustaining minimal showtimes.

Why did Bandar see a drop in collections?

A massive factor contributing to Bandar‘s commercial stifle is the complete lack of breathing room in theatres. The film’s screen count was chopped down to 924 shows nationwide on Monday to clear immediate space for dominant box office juggernauts.

Varun Dhawan’s mainstream family entertainer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai continues to hog massive multiplex allocations, while Ram Charan’s pan-India sports drama Peddi has comfortably cornered single screens across major territories. With Hollywood horror release Obsession also eating into premium night show slots, Bandar‘s uncompromising, heavy theme found itself crowded out of the box office race.

ALSO READ: Peddi Box Office Collections Day 5: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor’s Film Nears Rs 300 Crore Despite Monday Drop

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Bandar Box Office Collections Day 4: Bobby Deol Starrer Sees Massive Dip, Collects Just Rs 24 Lakhs

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Bandar Box Office Collections Day 4: Bobby Deol Starrer Sees Massive Dip, Collects Just Rs 24 Lakhs

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Bandar Box Office Collections Day 4: Bobby Deol Starrer Sees Massive Dip, Collects Just Rs 24 Lakhs
Bandar Box Office Collections Day 4: Bobby Deol Starrer Sees Massive Dip, Collects Just Rs 24 Lakhs
Bandar Box Office Collections Day 4: Bobby Deol Starrer Sees Massive Dip, Collects Just Rs 24 Lakhs
Bandar Box Office Collections Day 4: Bobby Deol Starrer Sees Massive Dip, Collects Just Rs 24 Lakhs

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