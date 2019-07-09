Bandobast teaser: Upcoming movie Bandobast 's teaser is out. The fans are really excited to see Suriya and Mohanlal working on the action thriller together. The movie will be released next month on 30th August.

Bandobast teaser: Bandobast is new age action thriller directed by K V Anand and produced by Lyca Productions banner which is based on a novel. The movie features Suriya, Arya, Boman Irani, Sayyesha Saigal, Samuthirakani and Mohanlal in respective roles. It is one of the much-anticipated films of the year.

Recently, makers of the film released its first trailer and it received a positive response from fans. Two biggest stars Suriya and Mohanlal will come together sharing the big screen in the action thriller. The film also happens to be the first film of the real-life couple Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal after they got married.

The plot of the movie goes around tensions between India and Pakistan in the terrorism context. Problems faced by farmers and the Indian Army’s secret operations team are also shown in the movie. The film is set to release on August 30th, this year. Rana Daggubati shared the much-awaited teaser of Suriya and Mohanlal starrer on Twitter today.

Check out the video here:

Suriya is known for choosing different roles in movies, it will be interesting to see him play another appealing character. On the other hand, Mohanlal will too leave us stunned with his powerful role.

Suriya was last seen in political action film NGK directed by Selvaraghavan and is all set for his next release.

