As War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff continues to rake in big numbers at the box office, Hrithik Roshan and War director Siddharth Anand have opened up about the possibility of Bang Bang 2. Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, Bang Bang, released in 2014, was a huge commercial success.

From the film critics, trade analysts, celebrities to the audiences, everyone is all praises for this week’s big release War. With a larger than life spectacle, action sequences that are bound to give you an adrenaline rush and the super hit on-screen Jodi of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, War has hit the ball out of the park. The buzz around the film is so strong that fans have already started demanding the filmmakers to turn it into a franchise. And why not? In just 3 days, the film has made a glorious entry into Rs 100 crore club and is eyeing for Rs 200 crore + lifetime collection.

While it is Hrithik and Tiger’s first film together, Hrithik and director Siddharth Anand have previously worked together in action thriller Bang Bang. Just like War, Bang Bang co-starring Katrina Kaif was also a commercial success. When asked if there is a possibility of Bang Bang 2 by a news portal, Siddharth Anand jokingly asked Hrithik to respond to the question. Expressing that he is dying to do Bang Bang 2, Siddharth added that they will start working on it whenever Hrithik wants to do it. They all fell in love with the movie and have great memories attached to it.

To this, Hrithik pitched in that Siddharth is lying about who is waiting for whom. Considering the funny banter between the duo, it will interesting to see if we get to hear an official announcement about a sequel of Bang Bang 2 soon.

In another interview, the director had earlier opened up about the idea to turn War into a franchise. Siddharth had said that while it is too early to talk about it, War was intended to be made into a franchise. Post watching the audience’s reaction to War, it seems War 2 is more of a demand rather than the filmmakers’ desire. He further hinted that the team would soon sit together to discuss the future potential of War franchise.

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, War has been directed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of YRF. On the day of its release, War clashed with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Joker.

